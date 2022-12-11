By JIM SPEHAR
“The strongest of all warriors are these two — Time and Patience.” — Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace
Some important things in life come slowly, if ever at all. Some require the passage of time. For yours truly, patience and perspective are two of those things… values still a work in progress.
Recent events put an exclamation point on that… some public, some more private.
There’s the recent discussion about cumulative impacts and the BLM’s decision to finally incorporate that important consideration into land use plans for millions of acres of our public lands. My immediate reaction? “It’s about damn time.”
That quick response reflects decades of work in former public and private lives, trying with others to advance the message oil shale, oil and gas leases or, for that matter, any other aspects of federal land management were not just concerns about individual projects, but instead demanded a broader view. That impacts to air, water, wildlife and lands were not limited to one small area being considered, but were instead part of accumulating issues over a larger landscape. And that social impacts on communities and their residents, positive and negative, were also part of the equation.
Then there’s the current administration’s announcement last month of tightened rules regarding methane releases. That follows a year of public comment since stricter standards were proposed in November 2021. It dovetails with Colorado’s fresh regulatory regime… the voter-approved expansion of one word in the title of the state’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. “Conservation” now means more than producing oil and gas most efficiently, making protection of the public more than a secondary consideration.
Again, for both, about damn time after many years of delays.
A marketable byproduct will be captured instead of wasted, sales will result in more royalty revenues to be distributed to communities, and our air will be cleaner. And, as with Colorado’s new rules, I suspect in a few years the industry will be touting this change, using it defensively against any proposed additional regulations, after first spending millions opposing those same initiatives. While smaller players whine, companies like BP are supportive of the new federal rules, saying “tackling methane emissions is vital if gas is to play its fullest role in the energy transition. We need to tackle methane emissions fast, and (federal) regulations can help.”
Driving by Dos Rios, reading and hearing stories about that development that’ll expand revitalization of the Riverfront and Riverside, the neighborhood my folks first lived in when moving to Grand Junction 80-years ago, takes me back a couple of decades to a time when a Grand Junction City Council and participating community members first planned what’s happening now. Frustrating as 20 years of waiting has been, necessary as expensive interim steps were, including relocating power lines and adjusting the route of the Riverside Parkway, there’s finally light at the end of that tunnel.
“Patience, Young Grasshopper,” as Master Po advised in the movie “Kung Fu Panda.”
There’s been more than enough patience concerning the Orchard Mesa Pool. (Full disclosure, a certain then-county commissioner once favored pulling Mesa County out of that marriage of convenience, certainly a mistake with the benefit of hindsight). I’ve been part of or witnessed more than 30 years of arguing over a 40-year-old agreement. Now we heard the week before last the city, county and school district have come to some sort of still-secret tentative agreement “which could be announced in the coming weeks.”
Really? It’s way past damn time on that one. Seems to me the school district’s once-offered land and facility plus demolition cost avoidance cash, the county’s offer of a third of renovations costs in return for a divorce from future involvement, and assumption of total responsibility for the pool by a city with a strong recreation management team could have solved this earlier.
On a more personal front, as I interact with my granddaughters I can’t help but wish I’d been as good a parent as I’m told I am a grandparent. Time and perspective may be responsible for that… though granddad pretty much deals with the fun stuff while their much more able parents deal with the rest 24-7-365. But there’s no doubt Jess and Tony (and their mother) would have appreciated some patience years ago.
I’m sure they’d enthusiastically agree it’s about damn time.
“Patience is waiting. Not passively waiting. That is laziness. But to keep going when the going is hard and slow — that is patience. The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” — Leo Tolstoy
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.