By CHRISTIAN REECE
The Western Slope of Colorado is unrivaled in its natural beauty, resources and kind people. The region contains 33% of our state’s land, but only about 10% of residents call it home.
Mountains and canyons serve as scenic backdrops for the many vineyards, resorts, National Parks, recreation areas and ski slopes that dot our massively diverse geography. On our side of the Rockies, far away from the chaos of the state’s biggest metropolises, we are privileged to be able to enjoy the bucolic setting that serves as the backbone for our local economy.
As the voice of the Western Slope, Club 20 is proud to represent businesses, individuals and communities that reside west of the continental divide on issues at the state and national levels. For nearly seven decades, Club 20 has worked tirelessly to ensure the voice of our region is not stifled. Our nonpartisan collection of members come from all sides of the aisle and range from small business owners, local elected officials and members of some of the biggest industries in our region, such as tourism and energy production. While we are all committed to maintaining a healthy and abundant landscape, we are also reliant on sustaining a healthy economy.
That’s why the news that some lawmakers plan to pay for President Biden’s Build Back Better plan through corporate income tax hikes is worrisome as these increases would not just impact large corporations, but businesses of all sizes.
While we welcome infrastructure development and domestic investment, these tax hikes would decimate many of the independent businesses, farms and other Main Street enterprises that keep the Western Slope running. Our lawmakers must pursue other avenues to pay for this bill that do not hurt workers and small businesses.
One tax provision that is under consideration to be increased is the Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) fee, which is a levy imposed on earnings made abroad by American companies.
Right now, we are the only country in the world to impose a tax on the foreign profits of domestic companies, but that could soon change. 136 countries belonging to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are considering implementing their own version of a global minimum tax, but it would not go into effect until 2023, and we would not know if, or how, these countries have enacted this fee until at least 2024.
It has been found that when investment and employment by American companies increases globally, so too does investment, employment and growth domestically. Therefore, proactively raising GILTI before other nations even apply their own version of such a tax seems misguided at best, especially seeing as how it would curtail economic growth right here in western Colorado.
It should also be noted that many of the businesses, tribes and other organizations of the Western Slope utilize foreign suppliers and sell products abroad. They would be unfairly forced to pay for any increase in GILTI, as they would be lumped in with larger, multinational corporations who can afford such an increase.
We should not be adding further financial burdens to Colorado’s businesses, especially in our current era where many businesses are still struggling with pandemic-related challenges like supply chain delays and labor shortages. Raising GILTI before other countries even install their own similar tax is self-defeating and will force unnecessary financial restraints on American businesses, both small and large alike.
Christian Reece is the executive Director of Club 20, an organization of counties, communities, businesses, individuals and associations in western Colorado. She is a recent graduate of the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University where she obtained her Master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in information systems. Before joining the Club 20 team, she worked as a non-profit fundraiser, project manager and field representative for U.S. Congressman Scott Tipton.