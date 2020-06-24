By SEAN GOODBODY
With calls for racial justice reverberating across the nation, Grand Junction City Councilor Anna Stout invited activists with the new organization Right and Wrong (“RAW”) to attend a June 3 City Council meeting. Black community members told council of racism they had experienced here in the valley, and challenged City Council to take more action. I thought it was a big moment.
But as I was finishing last week’s column, I saw alarming video from City Council’s June 16 meeting. Mayor Duke Wortmann and Councilor Philip Pe’a had choice words for Stout because of her invitation of activists to the June 3 meeting, and made disconcerting statements about police and activists.
Some statements were plainly wrong. Pe’a and Wortmann stated they weren’t aware protesters would attend the meeting, but Stout confirmed that council had all been advised by email. Pe’a also described police outside City Hall before the meeting as “rolling out...in SWAT gear.” GJPD confirmed that no SWAT officers were present at the meeting.
Some statements were alarming. Pe’a wondered if he needed to bring his “Glock” into the June 3 meeting. (To harm protesters? To “help” police?) Wortmann seemed genuinely bristled that citizens might come to a government meeting to demand action And Pe’a stated: “Here’s my promise to you, Anna: Next time it happens, I won’t be as pleasant.”
Other statements had more subtle problems.
First, “tone policing.” Wortmann called Stout’s invitation of protesters “a complete lack of respect for the 100 years of decorum that’s been created in this room.” Mr. Wortmann seemed offended by supposed breaches in “decorum” or by language protesters used, but not so much that Black people feel unsafe in Grand Junction. “Tone policing” is a common diversion tactic: focus on how a call to action is made rather than the underlying reasons for that call. (I’ll also quote Charlie Quimby’s June 23 letter to the editor: “I’d ask [Council] members to consider what ‘100 years of decorum’ sounds like to people for whom decorum has been a polite way of denying their grievances for a century.”)
Second, Wortmann accused Stout of helping create “a mass hysteria,” and accused protesters of “ranting and raving” and being out of control. A more insidious version of tone policing, this tactic paints people asking for equality as “dangerous” or “angry,” or “unreasonable,” instead of focusing on why people might be angry or afraid.
Lastly, white “centering” and white “fragility.” Wortmann lamented he was unable to read a statement regarding George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis because of protesters’ attendance. To Mr. Wortmann, something that he planned to say about George Floyd was more important than black community members’ own fears over racism. Mr. Wortmann wanted to discuss racism on his terms, and was upset when he wasn’t allowed. This is white “centering:” putting yourself in the center of racism discussions when your life is not affected by it. And also white “fragility”: becoming upset when your own feelings are not prioritized in discussions on how racism hurts black and brown people.
I spoke with RAW leader Antonio Clark last week. He was disappointed with Pe’a and Wortmann for many of the same reasons. And he raised problems I hadn’t considered.
Clark was primarily angry with Pe’a for implying that RAW and GJPD were adversaries. “We have a good relationship with the police. We haven’t felt an ounce of aggression from them,” Clark said. Clark praised the leadership of Chief Shoemaker and spoke highly of GJPD in general. Clark also thought Pe’a “paint[ed] cops in a bad light, too.” He stated that local officers have been “great, and not aggressive at all.”
Clark also questioned why Pe’a and Wortmann confronted Stout during a public meeting. He felt they could have handled disagreements more professionally and discreetly off the record, but they chose to publicly confront a fellow council member. He used the word “unbecoming.” I couldn’t agree more.
Pe’a and Wortmann indicated they don’t welcome the public’s views in governance. They indicated their own feelings about race are more important than their community’s. They would rather attack a council member in public as opposed to privately learning how to help people of color in this community.
I can’t sum it up better than Stout herself when challenged during that June 16 meeting: “Why do I need council’s support to give a space that is a public hearing to members of our community who don’t feel that they’re traditionally heard, or listened to, or invited to the table? I invited them to the table.”
Sean Goodbody represents injured workers all over western Colorado. Email him at sgoodbody.gjsentinel@gmail.com.