By JIM SPHEAR
“I will say, life in Mesa County must really be interesting these days!!...My friends and relatives on the Front Range are constantly asking me what is happening to the Western Slope and specifically Mesa County.”
Ya think?
That was my immediate reaction to the message last Tuesday from a reader in one of our neighboring counties. “Interesting” might be one way to put it. Another might come courtesy of Lewis Carrol’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
“‘Curiouser and curiouser!!’ cried Alice.”
“Curiouser” might be the apt description of the antics of our county’s clerk and recorder and, by extension, our county commissioners. As I write on Friday morning, Tina Peters, also the county’s chief elections official, is still in hiding at “an undisclosed location” provided courtesy of Mike Lindell, more commonly known as “the My Pillow Guy.”
This after she ignored a request from the Colorado Secretary of State, curious about how passwords for access to county voting equipment appeared on a right wing web site, to provide information about internal security measures. Peters instead hopped on Lindell’s private jet, despite state law prohibiting gifts valued at more than $50, for a trip to South Dakota. There she spoke at least twice at Lindell’s voter fraud conference where his claims to have “proof” of 2020 vote tampering flamed out spectacularly when his own cyber security experts debunked them.
Meanwhile, after an investigation back here in Happy Valley, Secretary of State Jena Griswold decertified some of the county’s expensive new voting equipment, a move that could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, and removed Peters from responsibilities for the upcoming election. District Attorney Dan Rubenstein and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into possible criminal liability for Peters and, presumably, at least a couple of other staff members who may have been involved in the security breach. And everyone is still looking for the mysterious Gerald Wood, described by Peters as a county employee though no employment record exists. He’s suspected of possibly relaying the passwords that appeared online.
Important to remember, this is not Tina Peters’ first rodeo regarding election matters. It’s the second time during just two and one-half years in office she’s been removed from responsibilities for conducting local elections by the Secretary of State. Obviously, going from uncounted ballots and questionable procedures to fomenting unproven conspiracy theories, fibbing about a supposed employee and purposely violating security safeguards is quite a leap.
Enter our county commissioners, two experienced enough in public life to know better and one still taking baby steps.
With a looming deadline next week for resolving election equipment issues, they’ve chosen instead to pick a fight with the Secretary of State over appointment of a temporary election supervisor. A misdirection play, perhaps, to divert attention from lack of comment or action regarding Peters and the problems she’s created. Even their own choice as elections overseer, former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams, has said Peters should resign.
Remember that commissioners, in Peters’ earlier elections misadventure, accepted the appointment of a temporary official made by the same Secretary of State whose authority they’re now challenging. The change of heart is said to come on the advice of brand new county attorney Todd Starr, apparently a quick study regarding just who butters his toast.
Griswold’s choice is an obvious one, the immediate past Clerk and Recorder (and elections supervisor) Sheila Reiner, now Mesa County’s treasurer. Griswold also appointed a bipartisan advisory group including former Clerk and Recorder (and elections supervisor) Janet Rich, a current state representative, and former Secretary of State Bernie Buescher, also one of our former state representatives.
Who’d want that sort of local knowledge and expertise and team effort involved in such a time-sensitive and important matter? I’m also reminded of the old saying that when anyone says “it’s about the principle” it usually isn’t.
Worse yet, while Williams and Reiner were trying to be the adults in the room and work cooperatively, Reiner was sent a letter from Starr’s office “respectfully requesting” that she refrain from acting until the fight over jurisdiction is resolved. Williams says he can bring in whomever he wants to help, indicating a continued willingness to cooperate, but Greiner is caught between the proverbial rock and hard place.
Anyone else “curious” about “Where in the World is Tina Peters?” Or, on the more important issues in this fiasco, our county commissioners?
Jim Spehar is a former Mesa County commissioner who may have booted a few decisions himself. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.