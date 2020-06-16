The following are notes from my journal of the plague year. The year is not over and there are many things that plague us beyond a virus.
■ ■ ■
This may be the first time a large population saw the vast majority of its number, uninfected by disease, being quarantined. In the past a quarantine was generally imposed upon those either already ill or coming from an area with a substantial rate of infection.
Interestingly, the word quarantine is derived from the Italian term for 40 days, quaranta giorni, and was the period of time ships arriving in the harbor of Venice from plague infected ports were required to remain offshore, without any contact with the city, until that time had elapsed and they were proven not to be carriers of the disease.
It is still unclear if the uninfected lockdown procedure declared by the World Health Organization is more effective and their predictive models more reliable than those utilized by their 14th-century Neapolitan predecessors.
■ ■ ■
In what may come as a surprise to some, the governor of Colorado is not just making things up as he goes along but actually is given broad powers by law to combat the spread of communicable disease under Colorado Revised Statute 24-33.5-704; including the ability to ban the sale of alcohol and firearms as well as explosives — which does seem a bit of an odd necessity when dealing with a virus.
The tricky bit is in determining the sufficiency of the emergency that the governor uses as justification for triggering these powers. After all, there are quite a number of fundamental state and federal constitutional rights that are impacted by the use of these powers, such as those of association, travel, the conduct of commerce and evidently the exercise of religion.
There are few specific guidelines for imposing restrictions, especially across the entire state rather than targeting particular areas is even more unusual, but it is clear the more fundamental the rights suspended, the more serious the threat required to suspend them.
For example, if there was a widespread outbreak of athlete’s foot I’d like to think the courts would find it an insufficient threat to suspend such a gaggle of individual rights, but in today’s climate one never knows.
■ ■ ■
The Jena Griswold problem. Ms. Griswold is Colorado secretary of state and therefore in charge of overseeing the state’s election process. She was elected to this position in 2018 but has decided to continue to run her campaign website and email, even though she already holds the office. She uses the platform to regularly send out troubling communiqués about the absolute need for universal mail-in voting in the state and registering her substantially less than favorable opinion of President Trump. One supposes this is a way to express her partisan musings without using official channels.
To begin with, it should be concerning to have an individual in charge of administering the vote who displays such vocal partisanship. Granted, it is an elected position, but most of us would probably agree that political party lecturing should be quite mild from that office, to ensure the confidence of the voting public. Some have suggested that such offices should be appointed rather than elected, however I would suggest such appointments made by a governor’s office are nothing but political and more difficult to change.
Add to that an unwavering demand by Secretary Griswold to do away with in-person voting, not requiring those who have not voted in years to re-register and verify their identity and allowing “ballot harvesters” to collect ballots for those who for some reason cannot afford a stamp – and we are one step away from voting online which I am sure is the gruesome next step.
■ ■ ■
We are 139 days from the November election and we have a senatorial race in Colorado for the seat of Sen. Cory Gardner. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who limped away from the race for the presidential nomination was going to be the perfect weapon. Not so fast. Hickenlooper has been tagged with two separate high-grade ethics violations from when he was governor, is facing a primary from perpetual candidate Andrew Romanoff all while trying to explain his comment in February 2019 that “I’m not cut out to be a senator.” Donald Trump was supposed to be a liability for Gardner and while polling of the president has been shown to be useless, a candidate who can get a million requests for tickets to a 20,000 seat campaign rally is not a liability.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.