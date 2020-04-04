By SCOTT BRADEN
Given the coronavirus crisis, it seems awkward timing to be critical of Mesa County’s public lands policies. But, as we consider the future and build our long term recovery, it is worth commenting on a county project reported by this paper and hoping that it is swiftly abandoned.
Earlier this year, Mesa County commissioners kicked off a process to create a “resource management plan” (or RMP) for public lands in our county, and they seem to have hired Cliven Bundy’s old lawyer to help them do it.
The county hired Y2 Consultants out of Jackson, Wyoming to prepare the plan to guide county policy for “wise use” of natural resources on federal and state lands, lands over which the county has no direct authority. Y2 is partnering with the Falen Law Firm of Cheyenne, to help them.
Falen Law Firm is owned by Karen Budd-Falen, who has made a name for herself representing renegade ranchers and other folks aggrieved by federal land managers. Her clients at one time included Cliven Bundy, who famously refused to pay grazing fees creating a long-simmering conflict with the BLM culminating with the armed standoff near his ranch in Nevada in 2014. She was appointed by President Trump as assistant solicitor at the Department of Interior, though she was rumored to be an early pick to lead the BLM.
Falen’s firm and Y2 have been peddling these “resource management plans” around the West the past few years, selling them as a way to exert more influence over federal land decisions. Rural counties in eastern Oregon and in Montana, and even nearby Rio Blanco County, have completed them. Mesa County is the first time a larger metropolitan county has pursued one. Taxpayers will be footing the $50,000 tab for this questionable process.
The reality is that the county has long been at the table in local federal lands management. The county is routinely afforded “cooperating agency” status and already participates at a high level in every major land management process. Further, Mesa County has historically enjoyed a very good working relationship with land managers and other stakeholders, even hosting quarterly meetings to make sure information is shared and relationships maintained.
I also think it’s critical to remember that the Grand Valley has been a leader for economic change playing out in public lands-adjacent communities around the West: focusing on promoting quality of life and access to the outdoors as cornerstones of their local economies.
Rather than dependence on the boom-bust cycle of oil and gas extraction, we have sustainably diversified our economy, emphasizing the outdoors, in a way that has attracted new businesses and new workers to relocate here. These efforts will be even more important as we rebuild our economy after the acute crisis passes.
I went to the kickoff meeting of the steering committee in early March, which assembled an impressive number of local stakeholders, most veterans of many public lands planning processes. Commissioner Rose Pugliese, in her remarks, promised that the process would be both collaborative and transparent.
But as young staffers from Y2 and Falen began to explain the plan, a sense of incredulity swept the room. They claimed that creating a county RMP would give the county more leverage with the feds against decisions “made on the coasts.” The federal land managers present, who all live here in Mesa County, appeared to stiffen in their chairs.
They also claimed the RMP would help assure the “wise use” of natural resources, protect the “custom and culture” and the tax base of the county. These are buzzwords of the Sagebrush Rebellion.
What they did not say was how the plan could help the county to continue to leverage its public lands to drive our remarkable economic diversification, or how to conserve and steward our public lands and to nurture a sustainable outdoor recreation economy.
In fact, if you look at the plans that were created for Rio Blanco and other rural counties by these firms, they are a blueprint to yesteryear — doubling down on oil and gas, mining and logging, while largely ignoring sustainable alternatives like outdoor recreation.
So why does this matter? Especially now?
It matters because it illustrates that county leadership is out of touch with reality on the hard work and collaborative efforts between citizens, land managers and so many other stakeholders to steward our public lands, improve the health and quality of life, and support our economy.
It demonstrates that our county commissioners are more interested in fighting the same old, ideological clashes over who controls public lands and to maximizing drilling, hiring the tired warhorses of the Sagebrush Rebellion. It shows that they either don’t see or don’t much value the amazing work that happens collaboratively in Mesa County such as the management of our two world-class National Conservation Areas (NCAs), Colorado National Monument, the planning and construction of the Palisade Plunge, and so many other natural assets.
Mesa County’s commissioners should admit this whole RMP process is fatally flawed and call it off before further embarrassment ensues. Why waste the time of the members of the steering committee? Why waste taxpayers’ dollars? As our region eventually pivots toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, it is wise to focus on rebuilding a diversified and sustainable economy and cut out spending on wasteful ideological hobby horses.
Scott Braden is director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, which advocates on behalf of Western Colorado’s wild BLM public lands. He is maintaining social distance along with his family in Mesa County.