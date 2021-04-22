By STEVE CLAPHAM
Even casual observers of fire conditions and wildfires will note that the last few years in Colorado have been rough. All across the West, actually, we’re seeing larger and larger megafires that torch more than 100,000 acres.
The dangers of wildfires aren’t only the flames. Our first priority is always to save lives and then we do our best to save structures. As we’re creating firebreaks, looking at forecasts for winds, and analyzing what kind of terrain we’re working on, we are very much aware of the areas that are burning. It’s always a relief to declare a raging fire contained; that means we’re doing our job right. But there’s a lot of hard work and danger that follows after the flames are extinguished.
Once fire crews move out, people can start returning to their homes and various officials can begin to examine community damage. Although threats to drinking water systems have always existed, recently this threat has become a prominent issue with reliable water pressure and safe drinking water.
When a wildfire scorches a forested area, the area obviously loses the vegetation and ground cover that can help absorb moisture. Instead of soaking it in, subsequent snow and rain fall can flow down slope and cause landslides. Once that happens, you can see all kinds of debris runoff entering watersheds that serve as drinking water resources around the state.
Through the fall of last year, we saw that more than 8.7 million acres had burned across the West. That’s an area of land bigger than Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island combined. While it is a lot of area impacted by fire, the record for acres burned in wildfires across the country is still held by 2015 when 10.1 million acres were destroyed.
It’s not just forested areas and structures that are at-risk in these blazes. In one California fire last year, a plastic pipe connected to a drinking water system turned to ash when flames swept through the area where it was laid. Some rural areas in California thought that plastic water pipes were suitable because plastic has the potential to bend during an earthquake, but people are now realizing how much a pipe can bend doesn’t matter if it burns up in a wildfire.
Over the past four years a number of California wildfires caused plastic pipes to melt and that has been pointed to as a possible source of benzene contamination in a town’s drinking water system. Researchers from Purdue University looked at the Tubbs and Camp fires in 2017 and 2018, which were the first known instances where testing confirmed that drinking water was contaminated by chemicals after wildfires. While a definitive cause hasn’t been found, both towns used plastic pipes in their water systems. As a firefighter, I can tell you that fire loves plastic because of how quickly and easily it burns.
Last year alone, there were 1,078 fires that burned 625,356 acres in Colorado. Those fires cost hundreds of millions in suppression costs and even more in what it will take to rebuild. Critical infrastructure is most definitely at risk alongside homes, businesses, schools, and other structures.
As our elected officials look at how to spend money from the federal government that’s coming our way from COVID relief legislation and potentially from infrastructure legislation, we need to make sure that we’re using innovative materials that are resilient against the myriad of dangerous conditions we’re seeing, instead of cheap, chemical-laden substitutes like plastic. I’ve seen firsthand how fast plastic can burn. I don’t want a flammable material that releases toxins and dangerous chemicals carrying my drinking water as it burns. I don’t think my neighbors do, either.
Steve Clapham retired from the Aurora (Colorado) Fire Department in 2016 after 32 years of service.