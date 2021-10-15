By GREG WALCHER
Folk singer Don McLean ended “Vincent,” his classic 1972 tribute to Van Gogh, with the line, “They would not listen, they’re not listening still — perhaps they never will.”
The song was about the post-impressionist painter, but that line is often used in political debates. It resonates when one watches Congress continue to play political games while the national forests die, collapse and burn.
In 2020 there were 58,950 wildfires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Over 10 million acres burned, more than double the damage of the previous year, and almost 6 million more acres have burned so far in 2021. More than half of those acres are on national forests, lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Congress is anxious, not to prevent the fires and restore healthy forests, but to create the illusion of such action.
Responding to public outrage about the catastrophic fires in California this year, the House Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry held highly-publicized hearings. The new Forest Service Chief Randy Moore testified fairly bluntly, “We must actively treat forests. That’s what it takes to turn this system around.” It is the same point his predecessors have been making to Congress for 20 years. Namely, that restoring healthy forests requires chain saws, not committee hearings.
The trouble is, there are not enough chain saws left, metaphorically speaking. Congress has hamstrung the Forest Service with budget and process nightmares, which have all but eliminated the tradition of professional management, in cooperation with industry partners. Timber sales have essentially vanished from the agency’s toolbox, leaving no good way to thin forests of the brush, grasses, weeds and massive unnatural overgrowth that results in these catastrophic fires. Professional forest managers are left with almost no way to “actively treat” the forests, because Congress has imposed requirements for unwieldy environmental analyses and cumbersome procedures — and refused to impose any limit to the appeals and lawsuits that routinely delay decisions for years. As a result, thousands of sawmills that were once partners in the careful management of national forests went broke.
Now that increasing numbers of voters realize the appalling extent of the forest health problem, Congress is all over the issue, throwing billions of dollars at wildfire mitigation and forest management. It’s important enough to include it in the $3.5 trillion spending spree being debated in Congress. The Senate’s “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework” includes $6 billion for hazardous fuels reduction, while the House version includes $14 billion. But in the fine print, the money is so restricted that it will make the situation worse, demonstrating that Congress is more interested in political games than forest health.
Specifically, $10 billion of the $14 billion total would be restricted, should the bill pass as written, to management inside the “wildland urban interface” (WUI) — places where the forest is immediately adjacent to homes and communities. Only $4 billion could be used in the entire rest of the landscape, even though Congress knows this is a landscape-scale problem. There are tens of millions of acres in dire need of “active treatment” from New Mexico to Montana, only a small fraction of which meet the WUI criteria. Such a restriction, for example, rules out active management on Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests, along with most of the White River, Routt, San Juan and Rio Grande. Even worse, the House legislation prevents spending that last $4 billion until every single acre of the WUI has been “effectively treated to prevent the spread of wildfire.”
A 2019 insurance industry wildfire risk analysis concluded that 4.5 million homes in the U.S. are at high risk from wildfires, more than half of them in California. The proposed legislation makes it obvious that at least some in Congress don’t care if the rest of the national forests burn down, as long as the nightly news doesn’t show California homes burning.
If that weren’t enough to show they are playing games with our national forests, the legislation restricts any management activities outside the WUI to “non-commercial” projects, meaning timber sales cannot be part of the solution. There are few timber companies left to do the work anyway, and no business will invest in building new mills without some assurance of future timber contracts. That is an assurance the Forest Service cannot give, without assurances from Congress of future funding for the timber program.
While the public becomes ever more frustrated about dead, dying and burning forests, Congress plays political games. They’re not listening still, perhaps they never will.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.