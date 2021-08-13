By GREG WALCHER
The 19th century French historian Chateaubriand once wrote that forests precede civilizations, and deserts follow them. Looking out today at smoke that covers half the country, and mudslides that bury major highways, we should wonder if we really want that to be the legacy of this generation of Americans. It doesn’t have to be. We know how to manage forests to sustain their yield, their beauty, and their health, forever. We are failing miserably.
For 25 years, Americans have stood by and watched more than 100 million acres of national forests burn to the ground, including the largest fires ever in California, Colorado, and several other states, bringing utter devastation to beloved places like Glacier and Rocky Mountain National Parks. The Forest Service says at least another 100 million acres are still “at risk” of catastrophic wildfire, such is their unhealthy and overgrown condition. We are doing almost nothing about it.
In fact, this generation has all but stopped the professional management of our public forests, and we are witnessing the disease, death, rotting, collapse, and burning of billions of trees covering millions of acres of previously healthy forest lands. Some of these iconic landscapes will not recover their former beauty in our lifetimes, and some will never again provide the same habitat for wildlife, or the same quality water supply they once did.
This week, smoke from giant wildfires in the West covered not only the West, but caused code red and orange air quality alerts from Philadelphia to Toronto and spread toxic haze all the way to the North Pole. In New York City, fine particulate pollution rose above 170 on the air quality index, a level considered harmful even for healthy people, while NASA’s Earth Observatory showed black carbon soot covering nearly all of Kentucky and Minnesota.
Land managers, politicians, lobbyists, and environmentalists continue to argue instead of act. The tragic irony is that mostly we argue about the cause of the crisis, not the solution to it.
The prestigious Yale School of Forestry published a study in the journal Nature estimating that “the global number of trees has fallen by approximately 46% since the start of human civilization.” It said 15 billion trees are being cut down each year, and that the average age of forests has declined significantly over the last few thousand years. In other words, logging is to blame.
Most environmental organizations and government agencies blame climate change instead.
Others blame particular activists, like the Montana judge who blocked a forest health project — one that took eight years of collaborative planning and 2,600 pages of analysis — and while his injunction was in force lightning struck and the resulting fire torched 9,000 acres of the forest. He blamed the Forest Service for not proving that delay worsened the fire risk.
Many public lands activists, including me, have blamed poor management, for allowing the unnatural overgrowth of forests that turns them into tinderboxes, which obliterate landscapes when ignited. It rankles me, especially when unprecedented lumber prices cause housing costs to spike, and when we see the preventable loss of America’s most beautiful places.
However, this crisis has reached such proportions that we ought to step back and realize we are having the wrong argument. Whoever or whatever caused the forest health disaster, shouldn’t we at least be arguing about solutions? Whatever the cause, what is the answer? That should be the debate.
It is clear that postponing that discussion is a death sentence for nature. The national forests produce eight times more new growth than managers remove every year. If the amount grown and the amount removed are not similar, the situation worsens continuously. Just look out the window. So, blame it on bad management, blame it on global warming, blame it on whatever you like — what are we going to do about it?
We spend billions on fire suppression every year, lose quality watersheds and wildlife habitat. We sacrifice the lives of several firefighters annually, and hundreds of homes. Whatever the cause, it would be far more efficient to thin the overload and restore healthy trees, than to put out fires and deal with the dead landscapes left in their wake.
Like all living things, trees live, grow, and die, so forests cannot be preserved in their current condition forever. So, we face a clear and simple choice. Forests must be managed, or allowed to die and burn. When there are no forests left, only deserts, will we still be arguing about who to blame?
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.