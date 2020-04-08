Going out in public without a mask should give everyone pause.
There’s a reason government officials are recommending that we wear DIY masks in places where people congregate indoors.
First, there’s a mask shortage impacting medical professionals. They need the N95 masks on the frontlines of the pandemic to treat patients.
The rest of us can do our part to block the spread of COVID-19 by covering our faces with whatever’s available.
Research shows that DIY masks can limit COVID-19 transmission, especially by preventing people who are asymptomatically infected from spreading the disease unknowingly.
More than to prevent getting the virus, we wear bandanas, gaiters, scarves and homemade masks to prevent us from passing it unknowingly.
It’s unnerving to go into a grocery store and see people ignoring the best advice available — cover your nose and mouth.
The suggestion is still new, but our hope is that people will feel peer pressure to conform. The quicker we all start wearing masks, the shorter the duration of having to do so.
■ ■ ■
In case you missed it, April 4 was National Hug a Newsperson Day.
Of course, due to COVID-19 distancing guidelines, no hugs were exchanged. But local officials still found a way to express their gratitude for the role the media play in keeping the public informed about what’s happening in the community.
Mesa County Public Health posted a video on Facebook featuring representatives of St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, the VA Medical Center, the Clifton Fire Protection District and Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis giving virtual hugs to local news organizations.
“Thank you for all that you do to help us connect with our community, get our message out and the support that you offer us,” Lewis said.
■ ■ ■
Landmark Baptist Church has embraced the concept of patronizing local restaurants to feed the hungry.
Last Saturday the church handed out sandwiches it purchased from Jimmy John’s in Clifton. This Saturday, church members are handing out 100 pizzas from the Domino’s Pizza store at 904 North Ave. The pizzas are available one per car at the church, 1600 Ute Ave. (close to Freeway Bowl) from 5 p.m. until they’re all given away.
The idea is not just to feed people, but to keep people working, said Ryan Barlament, associate pastor. Coupons are included in the food disbursement to encourage return visits to partnering restaurants.