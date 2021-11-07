By DAN WEST
I feel like I’m a pretty good driver, I always signal, check my blind spots, all the things you’re supposed to, but I do speed.
I don’t think I’m an excessive speeder, but 5-10 mph over the limit is where I tend to hang out. I see plenty of drivers going well over the speed limit often and I haven’t seen many of them get pulled over.
I know this is an issue that has come up in the past with the Grand Junction Police Department. At a recent city council meeting Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said it was one of the biggest complaints from citizens — that they don’t do enough about speeding.
Last weekend, in an effort to address those concerns, the GJPD had increased traffic enforcement on areas where speeding and reckless driving are a concern, including Patterson Road, U.S. Highway 50 and North Avenue.
“The purpose of this effort is to ensure a safe environment for our citizens to safely navigate City roadways,” Traffic Sgt. Richard Roquemore said in a statement. “We will work on limiting some of the factors that are often the result of vehicular crashes.”
Sadly, before this effort even began, there was a fatal traffic accident Friday afternoon on one of the routes the police identified as a problem area. With officers responding to that crash, there were fewer available to participate in the enhanced traffic enforcement.
I’ve been thinking about this problem and my own driving a lot the last couple weeks. Recently I had a family member, who was close to my age, die in a traffic accident. Speed may have been a factor.
It’s a really sad situation and also one where I feel pretty powerless to do much outside of offering my sympathy and prayers.
The more I’ve thought about it though, there is something I can do. I can drive slower.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed is a factor in about a third of all traffic fatalities. Higher speeds lead to a greater chance you will lose control of the vehicle, it reduces the effectiveness of the systems in place to protect you and leads to more severe crashes.
A crash test dummy study published this year by the AAA Foundation found that speeds of 50 mph and 55 mph are far more likely to lead to injury or death than 40 mph impacts.
I also thought about why I speed and it’s usually not even for a “good” reason. I’m not typically rushing to get somewhere on time. It’s just a habit. I expect it’s probably the same for other people.
So, if we’re concerned about speeding, sure we can ask the local police to get out to do more enforcement, but we can also start by changing our own behavior. It’d make us safer and the people around us in cars, on bikes or walking along the road safer too.
I’ll probably get annoyed driving the speed limit and go back to my old bad habits, but I’m going to at least give it a try.
Dan West is the editorial page editor for the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. He can be reached at dan.west@gjsentinel.com.