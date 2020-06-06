By DIANE SCHWENKE, CHRISTIAN REECE and KAYLA BROWN
Gov. Jared Polis simply went too far when he suspended multiple election laws, disregarded the Colorado Constitution and ordered the secretary of state to create new emergency election laws.
In his view, petition circulators can now collect signatures by email or U.S. mail. Because he ordered it — a frightening overreach of power that should scare every citizen, regardless of political persuasion. Is it this easy for one figure in a position of political trust to upend an initiative process that has been the cornerstone of our state’s democratic process since 1910?
Apparently, a Denver District Court thought so when a lawsuit filed by Colorado Concern supported by a broad group of over 40 organizations including the Grand Junction Chamber, Fruita Chamber and Club 20, was dismissed without addressing the broad constitutional questions. Hopefully the Colorado Supreme Court will see things differently.
How any elected official that has taken an oath to uphold the state Constitution can then so easily suspend it entirely baffles us. Where is the dire need for such drastic action? Petition signature gathering in accordance with the Constitution and state statute is already underway for numerous initiatives. Indeed, several have already qualified for the ballot such as a repeal of the National Popular Vote statute and the reintroduction of the gray wolf.
But apparently there were some latecomers who were able to convince the governor that this was the only way to meet the Aug. 3 deadline for submitting signatures on their pet initiatives and getting on the ballot. Waiting until another election was not considered an option and reason enough for this blatant upsetting of our laws.
Electronic signature gathering is opening the door to fraud and abuse that will undermine the integrity of a process that in 2018 was actually shorn up by the Raise the Bar initiative that voters overwhelmingly supported. This executive order lowers the bar, not something that Coloradoans who have worked so hard to improve our election processes can in good conscience support.
Most voters are unaware that only about 5% of signatures on petitions are actually verified by the secretary of state as a sample method is used rather than checking each signature. That makes for pretty good odds if someone wants to game the system with electronic signatures. The reason that in-person signature gathering is so important is that petition circulators ensure that those who sign petitions understand what they are signing and that no one forges signatures. Aside from the question of fraud there is also a question of accessibility and equality for the significant numbers of voters that live in rural areas and/or may not have internet access. Their right to participate in the petition process is severely jeopardized but using electronic signature gathering.
Our governor and his leadership team have found a way to safely reopen downtowns, restaurants and parks to the public but purport that signature gathering in person is unsafe. That is very inconsistent messaging. We all regularly sign credit card receipts for those places of business that we are now allowed to visit once again. That would be the same level of personal interaction required to abide by the Constitution. Along with masks, gloves and reasonable precautions there is no reason that signatures cannot be safely gathered as they have always been, even in a pandemic.
So, to summarize, the governor has violated the Colorado Constitution, upended our democratic process, opened the door to fraud and seized power to help whatever late ballot issues he favors secure a spot on the ballot in November. Our three organizations are joined by over 37 other diverse organizations across this state from the Colorado Farm Bureau to Ready Colorado (an advocacy organization representing parents and students in the state’s education system) to the Special Districts Association of Colorado in challenging this overreach by Gov. Polis. We do so, not on the basis of whatever proposed ballot issues might benefit from his action, but on the premise that our democratic processes in this state are now at risk. That is worth fighting for and we hope the Supreme Court agrees with us that the key provisions of our Constitution and statutes ensuring integrity in Colorado’s election process must be upheld.
The authors represent the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce (Schwenke), Club 20 (Reece) and the Fruita Area Chamber (Brown).