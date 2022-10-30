By JIM SPEHAR
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us.” — Carl Sagan
It’s Joe Biden’s fault. Jared Polis is to blame. Perhaps Michael Bennet or even Adam Frisch. That’s what Joe O’Dea, Heidi Ganahl, Lauren Boebert and other fossil fuel apologists would have you believe.
Just “unleash the roughnecks” and our high gas prices and other energy costs will go down. The Democrats’ so-called “War on Energy” has hamstrung drilling and put “energy independence” out of reach. Green energy policies by federal and state governments are also to blame.
Problem is, that’s just not so. Despite what you’re hearing this political season.
With a little advance notice, I’d have proposed one of those drinking games during last week’s candidate debates here in Grand Junction. If we’d all taken a shot of our favorite alcoholic beverage every time GOP Senate candidate O’Dea said “diesel” we’d just now be able to stand up. Especially if we’d added another shot every time Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ganahl advocated “unleashing” energy workers supposedly bound-up and idled because of those damned Dems and their policies. Toss in Boebert’s energy-related ads in her tightening congressional race and there’d be a shortage of space in the local drunk tank.
Here’s what Ganahl, O’Dea and Boebert won’t tell you.
Lack of opportunity is not the reason for idled roughnecks. There are around 3,000 issued drilling permits just waiting to be utilized in Colorado. In the year ending Sept. 30, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved 42 applications for 59 wells, more than a dozen of them in western Colorado. In March, Colorado operators told the COGCC there were more than 1,000 wells either being drilled or awaiting completion.
All it’d take to “unleash” those workers is investment and desire on the part of the companies holding ready-to-drill permits. The dirty little secret is that companies stockpile those permits because of their positive impact as an asset on balance sheets, not necessarily because of immediate drilling plans.
Cost and return on investment shouldn’t prevent drilling. Energy companies are enjoying record profits at our expense thanks to skyrocketing prices. Just one, Shell, announced last week third-quarter profits more than doubled those of the same period last year. “Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks” the Wall Street Journal headline read.
The head of one of Colorado’s major producers told investors earlier this year why his company, then holding 350+ permits, was unlikely to ramp up production despite high prices and demand pressures. Civitas Resources CEO Ben Dell told investors the company’s financial decision-making would “come down to a discussion about what’s best, in terms of the easiest way to return capital” to Wall Street. As far as “energy independence” goes, it’s a fact that last year the U.S. exported more petroleum products than it imported.
There are kernels of truth in the “bamboozle.”
Certainly there’s an energy transition underway, as reflected in calls for “all of the above” policies by even GOP politicians. That’ll take time. We’ll be relying on fossil fuels at least partially for longer than most alternative energy advocates will like. The desire for that transition has been consistently reflected in polling, at the ballot box and by folks voting with their pocketbooks while purchasing alternatives. Important though to recognize that this is an irreversible change in majority public attitudes not likely to be altered with arguments about British thermal units and other technical jargon.
Some finger-pointing is appropriate. Not enough is being done for communities like Rangely and Craig, Meeker and Paonia to assist in the transition. Most conservation groups and other green energy advocates seem content to exit the arena after policy wins, leaving the wounded on the battlefield for others to deal with while ignoring that people, as well as critters and the land and water also make up the environment. Only in the last year has Colorado’s Office of Just Transition consisted of more than a single competent and caring, but overworked staffer.
But that doesn’t excuse the blatant misuse of energy issues on the part of some policy makers and would-be officeholders at the local, state and national levels who seem to be more interested in political gain than truthful information.
“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” — Aldous Huxley
As a one-time politician, a former consultant with decades of experience in energy and community issues, and lifelong journalist, Jim Spehar believes facts are important in politics and elsewhere. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.