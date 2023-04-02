By JIM SPEHAR
So Lauren Boebert wants to slash almost $30-million out of the School District 51 budget. At a time when we’re told the district is so financially-strapped that it’s necessary to close East Middle School, Lincoln-Orchard Mesa Elementary and Orchard Avenue Elementary.
If there’s a more convincing case that our high-school dropout congresswoman puts political philosophy over practicality as far as needs of her district are concerned, show it to me. That $30 million is about 12% of the district’s total $254 million budget this year.
There are 50-plus local school districts of varying sizes in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District that would be negatively impacted by this folly. You do the math.
As Daily Sentinel reporting outlined last Thursday, that’s the amount of D51 funding that comes directly via the U.S. Department of Education. Mostly it supports federally mandated efforts for kids with special needs and Title1 programs for disadvantaged students. There’s even more federal funding, about $17 million, from the Department of Agriculture for school meals.
Frivolity, apparently, according to Boebert’s remarks last week. Readin’, ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmetic are more important. Sounds like she thinks even those subjects are unnecessary for those whose abilities to learn don’t fit into a rigid mainstream.
It’s become a touchstone of conservative Republican politics to rail against the “woke” socialist bureaucrats at the Department of Education. Failed gubernatorial candidate Joe O’Dea made it part of his losing campaign last year. It might be a toss-up as to whether it’s dismantling the department or overturning the hugely popular Affordable Care Act that’s racked up the most failed GOP votes.
Conservative politicians anxious to throw red meat at far right fringe constituents just can’t learn from failure after failure. Well, some do. Sixty more sensible GOP House members and all Democrats voted against the failed amendment Boebert supported that would have dismantled the Department of Education by the end of the year, throwing nearly 14,000 local school districts educating more than 55 million students into financial disarray.
I’ve often said the biggest benefit of education comes not from the accumulation of facts, but from learning how to learn and how to engage in critical thinking. By that measure, it’s understandable that our GED-equipped congresswoman wants to limit public schools to reading, writing and arithmetic.
Let’s give Boebert a big, fat “F” on this one. For failing to think through this issue critically. And failing to grasp the ‘rithmetic of the impact on her constituents and of her close call in last November’s election.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
Speaking of elections…
Since any of us began voting, we’ve all heard why our individual ballot is important. I’ve never seen a more compelling call to action locally than Friday’s letter to the editor from Ture Nycum, former Fruita Parks and Recreation Director.
Ture outlined the tie vote in 2008 that initially dashed dreams of a recreation center in our neighboring city. And the 182-vote margin in a second election months later, which allowed building the community centerpiece that has seen more than two million visitors since opening a dozen years ago.
That’s an average of nearly 14,000 monthly visits for those skeptics who mistakenly believe a Community Recreation Center in Grand Junction, a community four times the Fruita’s size, won’t be utilized. And a compelling reason for Grand Junction voters to make certain any ballot that might still be languishing on a kitchen countertop gets dropped off, not mailed, by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Drop-off boxes are located at City Hall, Mesa County Central Services, outside the Robinson Theater at Colorado Mesa University, the county Department of Human Services and Grand Valley Transit on 24½ Road.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
While we’re on recreation…
Another letter in Friday’s Daily Sentinel points a finger at a “City Council considering the closure of the Orchard Mesa Pool.” That blame is misplaced.
Technically, the decision is in the hands of the property owner, School District 51, since the longtime operating agreement between D51, Grand Junction and Mesa County expired several years ago.
It’s the city that did repairs allowing use of the pool today. It’s the city ordering analysis to determine actual costs of more permanent refurbishment. Grand Junction continues to operate the pool while officials await a response from partners regarding participation in keeping the pool open.
And it’s the city that’s holding a letter from the former school board offering to relinquish ownership and participate financially in rehabbing the pool. An offer the current dysfunctional D51 board no longer seems willing to honor.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.