By JIM SPEHAR
“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority (of those) who participate.” — Thomas Jefferson
Well, now we know, though it’s not yet official. The safe bet despite a margin that calls for an mandatory recount is that Lauren Boebert will represent the 3rd Congressional District for two more years. Though challenger Adam Frisch has conceded, it’ll be December when the recount process plays out.
As final tallies came in Thursday and Friday and the margin between Boebert and Frisch again narrowed to just over 500 votes, one thing became clear. The election might have been decided by about 3,000 voters who cast ballots in the gubernatorial, senatorial and other races but skipped checking the box for the 3rd CD. Citizens who did participate, took the time to vote in person or by mail, considered and helped decide the fate of other candidates and issues, but for whatever reason decided not to help select our next congressional representative.
Had they marked that 3rd CD box, the outcome might not be any different. But the votes of folks who can’t support Boebert but couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Frisch or perhaps any Democrat, people who didn’t think Frisch was “pure” enough to their more liberal principles to deserve their vote… those few thousand voters could have determined a different outcome.
Most times these “under-votes” don’t impact final tallies. This contest they very well might have, adding emphasis to the statement that “every vote counts.”
I’m grateful, as this one important election remains a bit cloudy, to have been treated to some moments of clarity last week.
It’s no secret to you that I’m a political junkie. I joke that I’m a “recovering politician” but the words on these pages — more often than they should reveal — it’s a pretty incomplete recovery, even a decade and a half after last holding any office.
Initial clarity on the relative importance of an electoral snapshot in time came Tuesday during a day-long round trip to Crested Butte and Gunnison. Both stops involved some family property on the outskirts of CB, land that my coal miner grandfather scraped together the money to purchase a century ago. Land that helped fulfill his dream of being a cattleman.
Three succeeding generations have treasured that pasture that cows still graze today. As I drove the old Land Cruiser those 300 or so miles Tuesday, I thought of all that’d gone on during that time. The Great Depression, more wars than we’d like to count, Joe McCarthy, racial injustices that prompted desegregation, the evolution of environmental stewardship… all things that dwarf results of any single election or any single candidate. My grandfather ended his education after grade school and walked or rode horseback to work in the mines around Crested Butte. He died after watching a man walk on the moon.
Wednesday morning found me up in the air with Bruce Gordon’s EcoFlight, looking over three proposed wilderness study areas along the North Dolores. Flying over a spectacular landscape, some developed and some pristine, brings hope two sides of the environmental coin can land in a place that leaves untouched portions of those red rock canyons and forested uplands. It’s an effort I worked on professionally a dozen years ago.
Later that same day we were out by Mack, watching my eldest granddaughter and fellow Pony Campers put a few of Harmony Acre’s ponies through their paces and demonstrating the astonishing connection between little girls and little horses. Again, offering a respite and some perspective about goings on in parts of our lives that bring less joy.
Thursday I was on the ground we flew over at District 51’s Outdoor Leadership Lab at the Gateway School as the Parks and Wildlife Commission toured the effort CPW was instrumental in starting and remains a partner in. We watched sixth-graders supplementing curriculum-based learning with hands-on experiments while wading in an icy creek. A later chance encounter with outgoing State Rep. Perry Will, a former CPW staffer and a Republican I would have voted for if I had a chance, was a reminder that one electoral loss won’t define a lifetime of good work in Colorado’s outdoors.
Perhaps I’m being a bit Pollyanna-ish with this post-election musing. It’s no surprise to any regular reader that Lauren Boebert embodies everything I despise about many of today’s political figures, whatever their affiliations. But, as some have heard me say, “I never valued perspective much until I got some.”
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.