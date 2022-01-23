By SANDRA EISENBERG and ERICA KITZMAN
Thanks to The Daily Sentinel for continuing to focus on postvention. It is critically important for communities to understand the differences between suicide prevention, intervention and postvention. Postvention is immediate and ongoing support for suicide attempt survivors, their close caregivers and suicide loss survivors.
The history of postvention care and support in Mesa County is inspiring. Today we are writing to illuminate how three people worked tirelessly and without acknowledgment as pioneers in this field, and to support their work as champions of community-based wellbeing-building projects to our suffering community members.
Alice Monroe is a teaching registered nurse, medical pilot, bereavement support provider, victim advocate, and professional bereavement services adviser. She has served as a victim’s advocate trainer for Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheri’s Office, the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance and national conferences over several decades. Alice likes to say, “I started out being a teacher and ended up being a student.”
Janice Curtis founded the Colorado West Mental Health (now Mind Springs) peer support program. She learned the value of peer support when caring for a suffering grandchild. Janice drove to multiple Western Slope counties each week, regardless of weather, training others in wellbeing-building modalities. She is a co-founder of Postvention Alliance and owner of Creating Connections for Healing and Hope.
Jerry Shelton helped a group of LGBTQ+ attempt survivors and their families start up the first peer support group. He printed the Suicide Anonymous books for the group and opened the Center for Independence Skylight Room. They later met in the Mind Springs lobby after hours and expanded to the general community. This transformed into an important group within the Mind Springs peer program.
Western Slope BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth have a long history of organizing postvention events/activities. We feel it is crucial that youth voices lead all conversations centered around youth services. What can we do to help?
Don’t assign blame, guilt or recite cliches. Don’t presume that suicide attempts and deaths are caused by mental illness. More than 50% are related to other social determinants of health.
Do behave as you would to any other life threatening crisis. Send a card, organize a meal train, run errands, visit. For self and caregivers, ensure that basic needs are met, like food, water and sleep. Do be a supportive presence. Do offer to help with tasks, transportation or errands. If you don’t know where to find resources yourself, call 211 or visit the 211 website. Do familiarize yourself with available postvention resources. Postvention Alliance maintains a large online library of resources and a support group calendar at postvention.org.
Care for attempt survivors
■ Beyond Suicidal Thinking peer support group, mindspringshealth.org/peer-services
■ Colorado Support Line 844-493-8255 (press *) or ‘TALK’ to 38255
■ Direct and phone support for LGBTQ+ youth,
For caregivers
■ Attempted Suicide Help, attemptedsuicidehelp.com
■ Postvention Alliance, postvention.org/family-friends
For loss survivors
Sandra Eisenberg, MSpEd, is originally from New York. She is a trained peer support specialist, writer, mental health advocate, community organizer and has recently edited a book pertaining to sibling suicide loss. She is president of Postvention Alliance and currently teaches in District 51.
Erica Kitzman is a postvention advocate, researcher and organizer. She has served as the focus group organizer for HB21-1119, as the western Colorado postvention researcher with the CU Anschutz SPUR project, and secretary of the American Association of Suicidology Public Health K12 subcommittee. She has volunteered on WCA’s legislative committee to advance the goals of West Slope Youth Voice since 2018.