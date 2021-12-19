By SANDRA EISENBERG and GRETCHEN MCGEENEY
We are grateful to The Daily Sentinel for spotlighting postvention in a recent column. This second article will allow that light to shine a little brighter by providing some further information and resources.
Postvention covers several areas of concern. These are support for suicide loss survivors, attempt survivors and caregivers. Distinct from upstream prevention and crisis intervention, each area of suicide postvention addresses a very particular set of needs.
The effects of a death from suicide carry implications and possibilities that bring a particularly specific pain. Immediate access to the type of resources needed is critical for the family members, in addition to the community at large.
The Mesa County suicide loss support movement began in 1980 when bereaved parents Dave and Margaret Palo founded The Compassionate Friends peer support group. Understanding the need for grief support specific to suicide loss, Margaret and another bereaved mom formed Heartbeat of Grand Junction in 1992. Over the decades, these two groups have held space for thousands of Western Colorado family members and friends.
The following quote from Margaret in 2015 speaks volumes to the life-saving aspect of peer support, “I spearheaded the founding of the local chapters of The Compassionate Friends and Heartbeat to help others. I soon realized that my involvement was of great benefit to me. I realize that both have been lifesavers for me and are probably the biggest reasons I have survived as well as I have for the past 37 years.”
We would like to recognize Representative Janice Rich for working with West Slope Youth Vote to create the Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Postvention Act (HB21-1119).
Mesa County citizens are fortunate that our local bereavement support community has so many options for care and companionship. If you or someone you care about is in need, we are here for you.
Local loss support
■ Heartbeat of Grand Junction — heartbeatgj.com
■ The Compassionate Friends — compassionatefriends.org/chapter/mesa-county-chapter
■ HopeWest Hospice and HopeWest Kids — hopewest.org/grief-support
■ GriefShare (Christian) — griefshare.org
Phone, online, print options
■ Alliance of Hope online forum — allianceofhope.org
■ Colorado Support Line 844.493.8255 (press *) or ‘TALK’ to 38255
■ Friends for Survival phone conversations and virtual support meetings — friendsforsurvival.org
■ Healing Conversations phone conversations and virtual support — afsp.org/healing-conversations
■ iCare Packages comfort care materials — suicidepreventioncolorado.org/icare-packages
Receive updates
■ Postvention Alliance, postvention.org
Sandra Eisenberg, MSpEd, is originally from New York. She is a trained peer support specialist, writer, mental health advocate, community organizer and has recently edited a book pertaining to sibling suicide loss. She is president of Postvention Alliance and currently teaches in District 51.
Gretchen McGeeney is Heartbeat Grand Junction’s chapter leader, where she serves as an AFSP-trained suicide loss support group facilitator. She spent 35 years in Health Care for youth in District 51. As a musician, composer and suicide loss survivor, she utilizes and advocates for music to help process grief.