The recent news that scientists have finally produced a controlled nuclear fusion reaction that generates a net energy gain was greeted with some skepticism, but also with considerable excitement. Some of the hype was a bit over the top, heralding the achievement at Lawrence Livermore Labs as a sign that a fossil fuel-free world is just around the corner.
For much of our lives, nuclear fusion has been considered the holy grail of clean energy, because it would create virtually unlimited energy supplies, with no carbon emissions and no long-term radioactive waste. I am no scientist, so most of the technical explanation is a foreign language to me. In general terms, nuclear power plants are reactors that use energy from uranium to split atoms, which releases massive amounts of energy, used to heat steam and generate electricity. That atom-splitting is nuclear “fission.” Such plants do not burn fossil fuels or emit carbon into the air. But they do leave behind radioactive waste that can last thousands of years, is difficult to store safely, and has long been a political stumbling block to expansion of nuclear power.
Nuclear “fusion,” rather than splitting atoms, combines them, literally fuses them together, and it releases much more energy than fission. Fusion is the energy that powers the sun and the stars, and it requires heat that intense to fuse the nuclei together.
Fusion has been artificially achieved in laboratories before, but creating that kind of heat uses more energy than it generates, so fusion has always been more of a dream than a realistic option. Still, governments and foundations have spent hundreds of millions on research and the equation may be changing. The Lawrence Livermore team has apparently achieved a technological breakthrough that resulted in a net gain of energy for the first time from fusion.
Predictably, since the government owns the lab in question, officials were quick to suggest that this will require massive funding increases to figure out how to scale the technology to today’s consumer needs. And skeptics like the Wall Street Journal editors were equally quick to warn that any commercial use of fusion technology is still “decades away.” What a buzzkill.
New energy technologies are always exciting to me, but the reality is that however promising they might be, every idea invariably encounters resistance and opposition. There will always be naysayers, activists who flatly oppose all forms of energy, and this will probably be no exception.
There is substantial opposition to wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, tidal power, and every other source of energy. Nor is that opposition always about the environment. Sometimes it is, but we should also acknowledge that there are people simply against any growth in energy because it might lead to a growth in population, a higher standard of living, more manufacturing, production, and especially consumption.
Dr. Lewis Thomas once wrote, “We are, perhaps, uniquely among the Earth’s creatures, the worrying animal. We worry away our lives, fearing the future, discontent with the present, unable to take in the idea of dying, unable to sit still.” Americans have been conditioned to worry a great deal about energy.
For generations, we’ve been told we are running out of oil and gas and a crisis is coming. In 1920 the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that America had only 12 years of reserves, and new discoveries were diminishing. By 1929 the Federal Oil Conservation Board, concerned about the largest year of auto sales yet, announced the impending danger that the country would soon run out of oil because of the new mania for cars. Yet U.S. oil production is now 20 times greater than in 1920 — and we’re not running out.
There is more natural gas in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale than the government once thought existed in the whole country. America will never run out of energy. That’s because entrepreneurs continually develop new ways to access existing sources, and discover new ones. That is the result of a different kind of fusion — one that combines the power of free people to think and create, and to reap the rewards of their labors.
My friend Craig Rucker, president of the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, writes that it’s OK to be sober about the scientific and engineering challenges facing the development of nuclear fusion technology, though we can guardedly say it has the potential to change everything. So rather than over-hyping the achievement, or being overly pessimistic, as Craig says simply and rightly, “Let’s do the science and find out.”
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.