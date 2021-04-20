Divestment could impair PERA’s needed margins
“If passed, HB 21-1246 would severely limit the investments PERA has access to, which could affect the ability to maximize the long-term risk-adjusted return for members. It would require PERA’s board to create an exclusion list of all direct investments PERA has in fossil fuel companies.
“That list, within six months, would require the board to divest from that list if any company is a fossil fuel company. Not good for PERA or its membership. Over the past several years, advocacy campaigns have pressed pension funds to divest from countless industries for varying reasons. Divestment could cost PERA members ability to generate the investment returns that make your retirement benefit possible. Over the last 30 years, PERA’s investment program has generated over $69 billion that fund benefits and help local economies. PERA’s board opposes divestment efforts unless such opposition is inconsistent with its obligations and recommends the Legislature thoughtfully consider such proposals with caution and fiduciary care.”
Thank you, board members of the Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado, for taking a stand on this bill. Any PERA member may wish to consider contacting your representative to oppose HB 21-1246. Your support is needed.
BUD ROOT
Grand Junction
What is more important than the air we breathe?
I am heartbroken to hear about the serious allegations against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. What is the point of having quality air pollution rules and policies if they are not enforced? I am thankful to the three courageous Air Pollution Control Division employees for exposing the corruption within their department by filing a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General. I hold them up as heroes and I think they deserve an award.
Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Legislature have a strong record of supporting the health and well-being of ALL Coloradans. Also, air-quality and holding polluters accountable is known to be a priority for Jill Hunsaker Ryan, director of CDPHE. Therefore, I am confident that these allegations will be treated with the utmost scrutiny, and that if these allegations prove to be true, good and honest steps will be taken to ensure that nothing of this sort ever happens again.
I am hopeful that the Air Quality Control Commission and Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will continually re-examine and improve enforcement and transparency. I am aware that good enforcement requires inspectors and personnel and third-party checks and balances, and that these require funding. I know the state of Colorado does not have unlimited funds, yet what is more important than the health and well-being of ALL Coloradans? What is more important than the air that we breathe?
ROY “MONTE” HIGH
Grand Junction
Thanks to those who register to donate bone marrow
I hope that Lauren Boebert never has the need for a bone marrow transplant. I hope she never has to hear that any of her children have cancer and need a bone marrow transplant to live. Our son had a bone marrow transplant to try to save his life from cancer. Unfortunately, he passed away before the transplant could save him. The people who donate their bone marrow to save complete strangers are such a gift. I will always be grateful to the farmer who donated to Sam. Did she even look into the work they do or talk to anyone about this wonderful nonprofit organization? I have friends who are alive today because of the people who donated their time and marrow to help save them. Go back to Rifle and run your cafe. I hope you never have the need of this organization. I thank all the people who do donate. Bless you.
LINDA MULLEADY
Grand Junction
Hooray for roundabout art
I just want to say that the roundabout art in Fruita is so appropriate and well done. It’s amazing.
MICKEY O’BRIEN
Fruita
Variety of columns appreciated
Thank you so much for increasing the variety of writers on the Opinion/Editorial page. Sean Goodbody, Steve ErkenBrack, and so many others are outstanding writers. Now, if only Paula Anderson could write once in a while, it would be perfect!
Not only editorials, but trustworthy, factual news is a vital component of our society. Searching the internet for reliable news takes effort and some skill on the part of the citizen. Good newspapers have been taken for granted in our lifetime. I am saddened and worried about their decline.
ROSEMARY LITZ
Grand Junction