LGBTQ movement is attacking heterosexuals
I am sick and tired of everybody being labeled a bigot or homophobic because they don’t agree with the LGBTQ+movement. Businesses are being threatened with bad publicity. Politicians are being forced to go against their own principles and morals to appease a small group of people. Stop the persecution of heterosexuals for exercising THEIR constitutional rights and beliefs.
I don’t like this issue being crammed down my throat. I think the majority of the people feel they are being force-fed the gay issue. Heterosexuals are becoming afraid to say anything for the fear of being labeled or legally attacked (canceled). Heterosexuals need to stand up for what they believe in and not be bullied by the LGBTQ+ movement.
As a heterosexual, I WILL NOT live in fear of my beliefs and I certainly do not live in ANY fear of homosexuals. I AM NOT homophobic. If two men or two women want to be together, that is none of my business, but don’t throw it in my face.
Homosexuals should not have to live in fear or violence as they are human beings. However, heterosexuals should not have to live in fear of weaponized legal tactics used to force conformity upon them against their Constitutional rights and beliefs.
It’s simple, If someone doesn’t want to bake you a cake or arrange flowers (or otherwise associate with you) due to their First Amendment rights, you have the freedom and liberty to go elsewhere and find someone who will. Not everyone will refuse you! That’s what makes America so great! The LGBTQ+ movement must stop attacking and destroying heterosexual lives just because they are vengeful and vindictive. Behaving like a petulant child when you didn’t get your way is a stain upon any credibility your movement may have or hope to gain.
M. TODD MISKEL
Grand Junction
Disenfranchised voter hopes for improvements
Regarding the voting debacle, my husband and I were notified that our ballots for the 2020 election were not even counted. Records showed we had not voted. We did vote. When we received our ballots, we filled them out and dropped them in a (supposedly) secure drop box.
In the 2016 election, our voting location was at the Clifton Community Center. It was horrible for me. The space was tight and my wheelchair is electric and quite large. People had to constantly move around to make room for me and my chair.
Being able to vote the way we did in November 2019 was a blessing — or so I thought. It’s terrible to rely on something and find out later it was all for nothing. My voice wasn’t even heard in the last general election. I sincerely hope something good comes from all this mess.
AMANDA BAKER
Grand Junction
Mahre has a unique perspective on education
I’m writing to whole-heartedly endorse Trish Mahre for a seat on the District 51 School Board. We are nearly lifelong friends and both products of D51 schools, having attended West Junior High and Grand Junction High School together. Though we both left for successful careers we both chose to return to the Grand Valley to raise our children. Trish’s two sons attended D51 schools. Now one is in college and the other, following his parents’ footsteps, is headed to law school.
Trish, a prosecutor for three decades, has continued her successful career as chief deputy district attorney here in Mesa County. Choosing to focus her invaluable expertise toward prosecuting some of the area’s most heart-wrenching and high-profile criminal cases, including crimes against children, Trish has won justice for many victimized children and families over the years. Trish is articulate and fierce when it comes to keeping our community safe, yet sensitive to the children and families who are victimized.
As a prosecutor and parent of D51 students, Trish has unique perspectives both on children who wind up in the criminal justice system as well as children who find a path to educational success. Her goal is to help give local children of all backgrounds the opportunity to graduate from high school and forge a path to college or the workforce.
District 51 faces significant challenges: Grand Junction High School needs a new building, Fruita Monument and Central need serious upgrades, and a majority of District 51 students need help with food, school supplies and tutoring. As a parent of a current D51 high schooler, I’m thrilled someone with Trish’s expertise level has chosen to run for our local school board and help a wonderful group of committed members address these issues, equip our fantastic teachers with modern tools, and raise the educational bar.
I urge our community members to carefully evaluate each candidate. I will be voting for Trish Mahre and urge others to do the same.
TERRI CHAPPELL-PAXSON
Grand Junction