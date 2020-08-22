Boebert’s platform is themes with no details
I see Lauren Boebert was in the Sentinel again, but at least this time her opponent was afforded equal time.
I looked at Ms. Boebert’s website to see what she supports and they are: freedom, guns, Constitution, energy, life, Colorado, America. She left off QAnon, which she also embraces — in her words, “Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real.”
For anyone unfamiliar with QAnon, in a nutshell, QAnon believes liberal Hollywood actors, Democratic politicians, and high-ranking officials run a child sex trafficking ring. Also, a worldwide cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles rule the world. Donald Trump also embraces this far-right conspiracy theory. Google it.
OK, America and Colorado, I think most of us can go with that. Life. What life? Pro-life I assume. So much for “freedom” of choice. Energy. Sure, with proper air and water protection.
Now, back to freedom, guns and the Constitution. I don’t believe Ms. Boebert has read the Constitution beyond the Second Amendment. Freedom. We all believe in freedom, so what is she referencing? Is it as the police records show, her rights to disorderly conduct, failure to attain proper licensing, careless driving, failure to appear in court, operating her restaurant improperly during a pandemic?
We are a nation of laws and we all live by them. Personal freedom also means personal responsibility.
Now, guns and Ms. Boebert’s need to wear one on her hip everywhere she goes. My father-in-law was shot down over France in World War II, my father spent a winter in a foxhole on the front lines in Korea, and my husband was a field Intelligence Officer in Vietnam 1968-69 in the Phoenix Program. Each one of them considered the carrying of firearms for show ridiculous. It’s easy to be a “patriot” when no one is shooting at you. So those who bring military style weapons to peaceful rallies need to put their toys away and act like responsible Americans.
CINDY GREEN
Grand Junction
Boebert’s ‘positive, fact-based’ campaign is refreshing
It doesn’t seem like responsible reporting by the Sentinel to continue giving Diane Mitch Bush an audience to make false attacks against Lauren Boebert. Buried between Diane’s attacks we learned that charges were either dropped or dismissed and Lauren Boebert’s restaurant was never cited with any wrongdoing. It seems to me there should be a higher burden of fact checking before allowing Diane Mitsch Bush to use the Sentinel to make such baseless claims in an effort to smear her opponent.
The Sentinel would be better off exposing Diane Mitsch Bush’s history of supporting Bernie Sanders and his socialized medicine scheme or AOC and her Green New Deal. That would be refreshing, as it is based on documented facts. If enacted, Diane Mitsch Bush’s policies would absolutely decimate our local economy and bankrupt our country. That’s probably something voters should know before making a decision this November. As it stands, the Sentinel seems more interested in promoting false allegations from Lauren’s opponent.
Meantime, I’ve enjoyed seeing Lauren Boebert run a positive, fact-based campaign promoting freedom and prosperity.
BOBBIE DANIEL
Grand Junction
Vote for those who oppose regulation and high taxes
The politicians we have representing us are making it very difficult on the average people. Vote them out.
The people we have voted in or appointed to the city, county, state and federal governments have raised taxes or are trying to. The Chamber of Commerce and big business in the valley want to get rid of the Gallagher Amendment and TABOR so taxes can be raised. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is raising fees to go to the river. They tell us due to being short on taxes, due to the virus and people being locked down in their homes, people aren’t spending. All these governments are already getting our tax dollars and have big salaries.
The average person on the Western Slope of Colorado is having a very difficult time. Their business is closed, they do not have a job, and can’t pay their bills and we have these government employees wanting people to pay more taxes for everything. This will make it even more difficult for families. Guess who will end up paying more? You! Vote them out!
I am 84 years old, have been in the tourist business over 40 years, am a Korean veteran, lived on a farm or ranch most of my life in Grand Junction. I see the decline in the quality of life because of the burden of government taxes.
Vote for President Trump and Lauren Boebert!
DICK PENNINGTON
Grand Junction
More distortions from critics of Diane Mitsch Bush
Lee Mulcahy’s recent letter was yet another attempt to distort Diane Mitch Bush’s views, and label her a socialist. In fact, she will work across the aisle and find common sense solutions. Please stop with the extremism. That’s like me saying, “If you don’t know what Lauren Boebert and her far-right Republican plan is, it is to strip completely a woman’s right to an abortion and privatize all your public lands.”
Even though some in her party do most certainly think like that. Protect the Constitution. Vote Diane Mitsch Bush for our district.
CORY FLYNN
Grand Junction