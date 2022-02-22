Printed Letters: Feb. 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 45% 28° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/28° A few afternoon snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM Sunset: 05:59:21 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Wed 62% 15° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/15° Periods of snow early. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 62% Sunrise: 06:55:09 AM Sunset: 06:00:27 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thu 6% 18° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/18° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM Sunset: 06:01:33 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 8% 10° 35° Fri Friday 35°/10° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:52:25 AM Sunset: 06:02:39 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: WSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 11° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/11° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:51:02 AM Sunset: 06:03:45 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 19° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/19° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM Sunset: 06:04:50 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 21° 42° Mon Monday 42°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:12 AM Sunset: 06:05:55 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: W @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business