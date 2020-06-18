Better to acknowledge history than bury it
It’s understandable that anything relating to the KKK is offensive to blacks, and certainly the Walker memorial should be questioned and discussed. But removing it kind of smacks of how white people have always avoided black problems.
It’s really easy to be an ostrich and much more comfortable to remove it from sight and pretend it doesn’t exist. Rather than losing or abusing these memorials, why not use them to make the point?
Memorials grow out of history and we tend to judge the glories rather than realities. But it’s the realities that built the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. The realities that people don’t get along all that well with anyone. And people seek out like-minded people and avoid differences.
The KKK in Grand Junction tried to drive out Catholics, especially Catholic immigrants. My grandfather was a Catholic immigrant. Yet not a single person in my family ever talked about it.
People hide from the bad things. All people, until it can no longer be borne. That’s part of what created our country. Almost all of the white people relegated to ghettos — Jews, Irish, Italians, etc., have managed to emerge from the ghettos. It’s time to include every human difference and quit hiding. It’s time to work it out.
And I can’t help but compliment Anna Stout for her calm, reasoned argument with her fellow council members. They felt disrespected. Yet she emailed them about what would occur that night, and they didn’t respect her enough to read her email. As for Mr. P’ea seeing heavily armed police, why would he think of getting his own gun for crying out loud?
EILEEN O’TOOLE
Grand Junction
Stout showed conviction in welcoming disenfranchised
I’m not surprised that City Council members scolded Anna Stout for protesters’ unannounced visit to their “public” meeting. The City Council has in the past displayed a disregard for the citizens they were elected to serve. Ms. Stout listened and HEARD the protesters’ concerns. Her invitation to speak to the entire Council was a refreshing, empathetic response.
No, she was not required to forewarn the other council members. The old guard is slow to change, slow to accept the current reality of systemic racism and prejudice in our community. It is not new, but it is hard to face and to make needed changes. I don’t condone cursing the council members, but it is ludicrous to say attendees were disrespectful because Ms. Stout set the tone with her disrespect to her colleagues.
I grew up in Grand Junction, now retired, I’m white and I have a beautiful biracial granddaughter. During my youth, this town was a white community with a small percentage of minorities and an even smaller number of African Americans. There was prejudice then, and it seems worse now. Some in the community are outraged that a council member carries a gun (albeit legally in an open carry state) but NOT outraged at the council’s arrogant response to their unannounced visitors. RAW (Right and Wrong) has done a good job in helping all of us change. Ms. Stout was right; the council’s response was wrong.
SHIRL McGUIRE-BELDEN
Grand Junction
Sentinel resorts to sexist label in describing Councilor Stout
I cringed when I read your editorial labeling Anna Stout “headstrong,” a term usually used to label troublesome children, horses, and women. I have never heard the description “headstrong” applied to an adult white male.
Moreover, your news story omitted the fact that ALL councillors were notified by the city manager prior to the meeting that demonstrators would be present. The fact that Councillor Pe’a can’t read his city-council email because he has a job is not Councillor Stout’s fault. Councillor Pe’a asserted that his problem was not with the demonstrators, but with the process. He went on to say that, in the future, his response to Councillor Stout may be more “hostile.” I wouldn’t be concerned with this threat, but for the fact that Councillor Pe’a had seriously considered bringing his Glock into Monday’s meeting.
Whatever the issue, whatever the conflict, Grand Junction deserves a rational, receptive governing body that sets aside personal grievances and knee-jerk reactions to perceived threats.
CYNTHIA CYPHERS
Grand Junction
Must we learn the lesson of wearing masks the hard way?
The states around us are starting to see COVID-19 impacts like the coastal states have experienced. Yet the safe openings here seem all but tossed, because when I see people out and about, I see very few masks.
As an older resident of our community, it certainly doesn’t give me confidence to go into a store or anyplace else where people are gathered. I guess if there’s a lesson to be learned, we’ll learn it the hard way.
COVID doesn’t care because it’s a virus. It takes a ride on respiratory droplets every time someone opens their mouth.
Yet, it’s so simple to contain it. Just wear a mask.
If we don’t like that small inconvenience, wait until our hospitals are full, teachers and school staff are sick and school is closed again this fall.
Then, as the kids used to say; “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”
PAULA MASSA ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Protesters have many reasons to take to the streets
It breaks my heart to witness the dismay — hunger, and thereby anger — created from the lack of any form of concern for the basic needs of existence, for a large portion of people in this land, especially the black men of the lower class.
This large and varied population is finally pushed by anger, much less the need for human existence. The people, of all races and beliefs, are finally at their necks’ end, metaphorically and physically speaking, so they peacefully march to express their despair at the racial injustice that is so prevalent in the lower classes, and the government’s inability to even attempt to correct or take responsibility for the national crises of racism and the coronavirus, and their effects on the people of this free nation!
Instead, in these nationwide marches, Americans, people of many beliefs, are herded like animals by our supposed protectors, treating many people like criminals. They are not! In fact, large parts of the population of middle and lower classes are most devastated by the COVID-19 virus. The government’s failure to take leadership during a pandemic has an unequal effect on the lower class. Many are being killed in larger numbers by this virus.
The fact is that recently, at least three black men have been killed by the police for an action (even if a crime) that did not necessitate use of force resulting in death of a person, no matter the color of their skin.
Protesters are a mixed group of middle- and lower-class citizens, of different ages, races and gender, who are fed up, emotionally and physically by the lack of ability or concern for them to exist in this supposedly free country.
Add to that now, their voting abilities are being compromised. The government takes no responsibility to provide working voting machines — another point of concern, for this destroys the rights, and needs of the people.
This diverse group, representing all races and sexual origination, are standing up for our rights as free citizens. For more than 14 days they have marched peacefully, yet are herded and hurt by the forces of this nation, the police, national guards and more, that are supposed to be the people’s guardians.
My question, and probably that of lots of other civilians, is what can people do to protect our rights in a FREE country?
PIERA KLLANXHJA
Grand Junction
Latest ballot problem has Mesa County voter worried
The Mesa County Elections Office now has airmail voting!
On Tuesday, as I was heading to the Mesa County ballot drop box on Mesa County property, I was astonished to see ballots flying out of the ballot box!
Quickly I headed to the office as I had already attempted to retrieve the ballots, but they were taking flight across the parking lot and into the street.
When I told the ladies in the office that the ballots were headed to the courthouse, they flew out of the office with eyes as big as saucers and audible gasps. Now they and the ballots were in flight. It was like Keystone Kops only much more serious. As we were heading to the ballot box, a lady called out while waving a wayward ballot, “I just picked up this ballot in the street as it was heading for the courthouse.”
Nice.
I am not only astonished but am saddened with the Elections Office we voters are burdened with as we head into an exceedingly important November election. No more chances, Tina.
Tina Peters needs to do the right thing by the electorate and resign her position NOW! The voters should not have to pay for a recall when such egregious behavior has been tolerated for too long. My husband and I both did not get our votes counted last year as the now-infamous box was not emptied. Vote by U.S. Postal Service only, if not in person. The Mesa County Elections Office is not trustworthy with our votes.
A determined voter,
ANN BRACH
Grand Junction