Are reforms need to maintain air quality?
For three years, Citizens for Clean Air has worked to collect data on local air pollution to complement existing state efforts, and since our founding nearly eight years ago, we have participated regularly in state air quality rulemakings through written comments and testimonials at public hearings.
We have worked with our state Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) staff in several departments, and we have high regard for their expertise and dedication.
As part of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the APCD is responsible for limiting air pollution and safeguarding public health. Thus, it was with great concern that we learned of the whistleblower complaint to the Office of Inspector General of the EPA (see Dennis Webb’s March 31 article in the Sentinel) in which the APCD’s air quality modeling staff accused the division’s management of issuing instructions to ignore short-term, air pollution modeling requirements for sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulates, known as PM2.5, resulting in alleged, illegal permitting of industrial facilities since 2010.
Air pollution regulations that are not enforced compromise human health, and failure to enforce state and federal air pollution regulations undermines the hard work of the division and public trust. We commend CDPHE Director Jill Hunsaker-Ryan and Attorney General Phil Weiser for initiating an independent investigation of the complaint. As part of this investigation to protect public health from toxic air pollution emissions, we strongly support a thorough examination of the APCD’s overall management, procedures, and compliance with state and federal air pollution regulations, with specific attention to inspection and enforcement practices. Has the state provided the APCD with sufficient funding and personnel to do the modeling, permitting, inspection and enforcement essential to its mission? Has an industry-compliant management undermined effective enforcement of air pollution laws? What reforms are necessary to maintain public health?
As a result of the whistleblowers’ actions and this investigation, we look forward to an ever more effective APCD that protects public health and the air that we share.
KAREN SJOBERG
President, Citizens for Clean Air CHARLES KERR
Member, Citizens for Clean Air Grand Junction
DHS must do better than lean on resiliency of children
While the Mesa County Department of Human Services has been tasked with helping and serving kids who have been abused or neglected, they’ve ironically abused and neglected the very foster parents who volunteer to help them achieve their supposed mission ... all while making things worse for children as well.
For four years now, as foster parents, my wife and I have watched the ineptness and, arguably, co-abuse of those in power at the Department of Human Services as kids and foster families suffer and yet grow together, only to (all too often) be torn apart.
For example, our last child of over two years begged to stay with us to no avail. We begged to not have him moved across the country. He asked to stay and they said a plan was in place and they couldn’t deviate from the plan. He asked to talk to a judge and was only allowed to do so remotely after he had been moved to said family across the country that had no kin connection but was an easy way to check this poor kid’s name off of DHS’s “to do” list. He begged. He pleaded. He even hid in the trunk of our car for over an hour at the airport.
His case manager responded by telling him if he didn’t get out, he would be removed from the car, taken to a stranger’s home and they would leave the next day. When I told her that her response was on par with child abuse, she made me out to be the villain, I believe, in her official report. And while we are able to work through our own grief, he is 10 and shouldn’t have to do so. Not because of the adults charged with his care. We were told he’s a resilient kid and would be fine, but what kind of system banks on the resiliency of children instead of doing right by them?
And yet, this is the very system DHS, with fierce intentionality, adheres to. It’s a system in which parents (who can absolutely turn their stories around) are deified while kids and foster parents are demonized because ridding people of their humanity makes it easier to follow a broken system and then hide behind the system that becomes a co-abuser/neglector in the life of a kid.
BRADLEY EDWARDS
Grand Junction