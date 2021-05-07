Persistence pays off when adapting to change
In response to Mr. Congdon’s letter of May 5 regarding House Bill 21-1162 (the “plastic product management” bill), I would like to share my experience switching from plastic grocery bags to reusable about 10 years ago.
Yes, it took some effort as I kept forgetting my reusable bags in the car, but over time I persisted and eventually it became a habit to grab them before going into the store.
The are many advantages to reusable bags: They are stronger, hold more items, are washable and I don’t have to collect and return all those plastic bags for recycling since our curbside recycler will not take them. Setting an example for our children can be a strong motivator as well.
One if the biggest benefits is not having your grocery items rolling around the trunk or back seat as plastic bags collapse when you set them down.
Yes, I am a early adopter of change, but a little persistence will pay off. Doing something positive for our environment will make you feel good.
Many nice reusable bags are available with a minimal donation to your favorite charity.
Coloradans can be proud of HB 21-1162. It speaks volume about our commitment to our environment.
MARTHA CARUTHERS
Grand Junction
Thanks to all who help make ShareFest an amazing event
ShareFest! What an amazing event! It was greatly missed last year.
I want to thank the ladies of Girl Scout Troop 14013 who transformed my yard from a weedy and leaf covered mess a place I can now enjoy.
Scarlett, Megan, Grace, Maddie and their troop leaders Laura and Jenni worked a miracle!
Other teams worked miracles around the county that weekend.
ShareFest comes once a year and is a great help to those of us no longer able to keep up with things we used to do with ease.
No matter what ones’ age or physical limitations, we can all make a difference any time of the year. Look for opportunities to volunteer, they are out there!
CAROLE CHOWEN
Grand Junction
Wagner’s musing on branding project hit the nail on the head
Rick Wagner’s column on May 5 really hit the nail on the head. What a hoot! If the subject wasn’t so serious about the waste of taxpayers money, we could all get a good laugh at something that is just too bizarre to comprehend — why the City Council would even consider paying that kind of money for a “brand.” Is it any wonder the citizens of this country don’t trust any government agencies, starting with small city entities?
BETTY WILSON
Grand Junction
Wagner insults Republicans in his latest column
In a recent commentary, Rick Wagner does more than just whine about the failure of Republicans to win more seats on the City Council. He not-too-subtly implies that Republican voters are incapable of making intelligent decisions on their own about which candidates to vote for. That is, unless the letter “R” appears next to their names on the ballot to tell the voters who they are “supposed” to vote for.
City Council and school board candidates run “unaffiliated” for a good reason. It encourages voters to consider candidates based on their merits rather than on what political tribe they belong to.
J. CRAIG HILL
Grand Junction
Don’t take clean drinking water for granted
Last week was Water Week 2021, and water system failures in Texas, Flint, and Newark in recent years is evidence not all Americans have access to clean water.
Water quality reports across the country reveal severe inefficiencies in our tap water systems. From lead contamination, to E. coli and sludgelike “biofilm,” millions of Americans are (often unknowingly) exposed to unhealthy drinking water.
To address this mounting problem, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates it will take about $750 billion to improve our water infrastructure over the next 20 years.
This year, let’s demand that our legislators address America’s water woes and ensure clean drinking water for all communities. In the meantime, it’s important to prepare your household for the unexpected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends storing at least one gallon of bottled water per person per day for several days.
JAMES BOWERS
Managing director,
Washington, D.C.