By GREG WALCHER
My fifth-grade class studied grammar, using a tool that was considered old-fashioned even then. Sentence “diagramming” split up the phrases and words into various parts of speech, putting them on a diagram to see how they fit together. For nearly a thousand years, that was known as “parsing.” To “parse” your words is to separate them into “parts of speech,” so their meaning can be more clearly understood.
Today, “parse” has several other common meanings, including at least one that conveys the exact opposite. Someone is said to be “parsing his words” if he carefully chooses a phrase implying something that isn’t true, without technically lying. It is an art form in politics.
A perfect example is today’s discussion about the future of hydraulic fracturing to produce oil and gas. The practice of “fracking” has become controversial, and a major campaign issue again this year. Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to flip-flop on the issue, after he reversed an earlier vow to ban fracking, and “clarified” that he would not ban the practice, except on federal lands. He and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, both adamantly insisted that they would “not ban fracking.”
Similarly, in Colorado former Gov. John Hickenlooper was accused of changing his position. In his 2016 memoir, “The Opposite of Woe,” he touted the modern technology that has made the U.S. virtually energy independent, writing, “Based on experience and science, I recognized fracking was one of our very best and safest extraction techniques. Fracking is good for the country’s energy supply, our national security, our economy, and our environment.” But after being nominated for U.S. Senate in 2020, he “parsed” his words. He still doesn’t support a fracking ban, but says he wants “to make fracking obsolete.” How exactly would a senator do that?
Indeed, how could a new president eliminate fracking to please his liberal base, without banning the practice he promised not to ban? The answer is simple. Government’s regulatory power can make oil and gas development so time-consuming, expensive, and difficult to permit, that fracking would simply become impossible. And the incoming president could still insist that, true to his word, he had not banned anything.
Environmental industry lobbyists have tried to ban fracking for years, including in Colorado, where a ballot initiative was soundly defeated in 2018. Another attempt is already planned for the next election, proof that the issue will not go away, however many times voters reiterate their support for responsible energy production. Locally, several Colorado cities and counties have also tried to ban fracking, including Boulder County, Berthoud, Broomfield, Erie, Lafayette, Longmont, Superior, and Timnath. All ran afoul of state courts, which invalidated their ordinances. That’s because oil and gas development fell under the jurisdiction of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, not to the 64 separate counties or the 271 incorporated cities and towns.
At the national level, eliminating fracking, and thereby stopping the production of vast quantities of America’s domestic energy supplies, may be as simple as reinstating a couple Obama-era methane emission regulations. One was an EPA requirement limiting methane emissions from wells, compressor stations and other oil and gas operations. The other was the Interior Department’s “venting and flaring rule.” The former was rescinded by the Trump EPA, but remains tied up in courts. The latter was blocked by the federal courts because it overstepped the Interior Department’s authority, which has never included regulating air pollution. When these rules were issued in 2015 and 2016, many observers said they created an emission standard that was, quite simply, impossible to meet with today’s technology. Which was exactly their purpose.
This week, one of the most radically anti-energy groups in America, the Center for Biological Diversity, issued a stern demand that the Biden administration not simply reissue the Obama methane rules, but go even further. The group is now pressing for a “near-zero” emissions standard that it says would “effectively” end hydraulic fracturing, even on private lands.
To be clear, fracking is a red herring, not the real issue. Fracking conjures up images of faucets catching fire, so it has become the enemy of choice for anti-energy campaigns. But the real goal has little to do with the technology used. It is about ending oil and gas.
Time will tell whether the new administration will push that agenda, even while insisting that nothing is being “banned.” Such parsing of words might seem clever to some, but most would see it as a fractured promise.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.