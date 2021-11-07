By JON HOLST
In the midst of another fall hunting season in Colorado, the immense benefits of our state’s wildlife resources are on full display, attracting hunters, anglers and wildlife watchers from across the country — and their consumer spending — to communities across the state. Hunters and anglers contribute over $3 billion annually to Colorado’s economy, while activities connected to wildlife watching contribute another $2.4 billion each year.
Federal public land managers have a vital role to play in maintaining the wildlife populations that are so important to our state. For that reason, all Coloradans should support the U.S. Forest Service’s efforts to finalize a management plan revision for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests that will help address two significant issues that threaten Colorado’s wildlife populations: unrestricted trail development and catastrophic wildfire.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are nearly 40,000 miles of mapped motorized and non-motorized trails in Colorado. Some estimates suggest there exists an additional 25 to 30 percent of unmapped, user-created trails near popular mountain biking communities. Researchers have clearly demonstrated the impacts that popular trails have on wildlife — especially big game populations — because human activity drives wildlife away from preferred habitats. For example, dramatic increases in trail development and use in elk summer habitat near Vail corresponded to a nearly 50 percent decline in the elk population between 2001 and 2015. Subsequent studies have established that big game, especially elk, are displaced by over a half mile from high use trails, and that the elk calf survival rate drops to zero when elk are repeatedly disturbed during critical times of the year.
To make matters worse, a drier climate combined with decades of fire suppression have made large, high-intensity wildfires a regular occurrence in Colorado. Four of the five largest wildfires in Colorado history have occurred in the last three years, burning approximately 650,000 acres. Across the West, these so-called mega fires, which are unprecedented in scale and intensity, have a devastating impact on wildlife habitats, leaving behind scorched earth, ash-choked streams, and mudslides that threaten homes and close interstates.
There is an urgent need to use every means necessary to protect the resiliency of our forests and their ability to continue to provide the habitats and water quality that wildlife and people depend on.
To address both of these issues, the Forest Service has proposed an innovative management approach for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests— conserving 25% of the forest as Wildlife Management Areas. This new framework would prioritize wildlife habitat and make the forest more resistant to catastrophic fire by maintaining the flexibility to reduce fuel in the forest while also improving habitat quality.
In addition, while Wildlife Management Area status would not prohibit the construction of new trails, the number of trails would be capped at a level shown to be compatible with continued big game use, securing habitat connectivity and critical migration routes across the landscape, while still allowing for continued recreational use. This approach would provide a rare win-win in the increasingly competitive allocation of natural resources and multiple uses on our forests.
The Forest Service’s staff in Colorado should be commended for their innovative proposal to establish Wildlife Management Areas that prioritize the conservation of our precious wildlife resources, while allowing other necessary uses and critical vegetation management activities to occur on the forest.
The area affected by this plan is used by nearly 20% of our state’s iconic mule deer and elk herds, and these animals need Coloradans to speak up on their behalf. I encourage all those who care about our wildlife resources to comment on the Draft Forest Plan and voice their support for Wildlife Management Areas before the deadline of Nov. 12, 2021.
More information about the plan and how to comment is available on the GMUG website here: www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmug/landmanagement/planning.
Jon Holst is the Colorado Field Representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, a non-profit sportsmen’s conservation organization that works to guarantee all Americans quality places to hunt and fish. He previously worked for Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation on energy development, transportation and land use issues that impact wildlife in southwest Colorado. Jon resides in Durango.