By CHRIS RICHARDSON

Colorado has many issues to deal with. Spiking crime rates, an inflation rate nearly twice the national average, surging gas prices, unaffordable housing and rising homelessness, a mental health crisis, and widespread drug abuse and trafficking. Now is not the time to double down on proven bad ideas. While it’s hard to believe any rational person would consider that now is a good time for “decriminalization” of hallucinogenic drugs, that is exactly what is being proposed!