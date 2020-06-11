By HANNAH COLLAZO
For many Coloradans, who are starting to responsibly venture slightly farther away from home during this pandemic, travel means going to our state’s beautiful public lands as much as making their way to local restaurants. Whether it’s a fishing trip on the Poudre River, an early summit at the Twin Sisters in Rocky Mountain National Park, camping among the Great Sand Dunes, or hunting in White River National Forest, Coloradans from all walks of life will spend time in our forests and mountains, enjoying our rivers and lakes, conquering boulders and taking in the views. We are blessed that we can safely meet social distancing requirements outdoors in some of the most spectacular destinations in the country. But we cannot take these places for granted.
Fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is America’s most successful conservation program, and passing the CORE Act will make a difference in maintaining and protecting more land in Colorado. But they are not enough on their own. Climate change threatens many of the places we hold dear. Most immediately, Colorado’s public lands are most vulnerable during wildfire season, which has already begun. Global warming is contributing to more frequent and severe wildfires. In fact, increased global temperatures due to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions have nearly doubled the area of forest at risk from wildfire between 1984 and 2015. Of the 20 largest wildfires in Colorado history, 19 have burned in the last 20 years. Other climate-related factors contribute to this increased risk, such as the pine beetle epidemic and drought. Elevated temperatures have elongated the pine beetle reproductive season and altered their growing patterns, consequently destroying more trees.
The habitat loss, property loss and threat to human life is not the only consequence of large wildfires. We could also lose historic sites and irreplaceable archaeological artifacts. Last summer, a fire burned near Dinosaur National Monument. And in 2018, Mesa Verde National Park was again threatened after a series of wildfires in the early 2000s. Both of these were contained, but the next bad wildfire season will bring more threats. Sites like these are part of our shared history and the heritage of the people who lived in Colorado before Europeans made their way to the West. Our children’s children should see the dinosaur bones and the cliff dwellings. We cannot afford to lose them.
Understanding this danger, Environment America filed an amicus brief in April in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to challenge the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, a new set of regulations created by the Trump administration. Unless it can be defeated in court, this plan will sharply increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, driving global warming. There is simply no protecting public lands without addressing the climate crisis.
With that in mind, we must commit to a future where our children and future generations can walk and touch the places where our ancestors and founding fathers made history happen. Our representatives in Washington should feel the same way. For the sake of our shared history, we must all push our elected leaders to put a stop to rolling back environmental protections. Our nation’s heritage depends on it.
Hannah Collazo is the state director for Environment Colorado.