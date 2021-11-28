Rivers in Colorado are our lifeblood arteries. Without healthy rivers, we won’t have the water we need to drink, grow crops, maintain healthy ecosystems and support our vibrant recreation economy.
Many of the rivers on the Western Slope begin in the high elevation mountains of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests. But rivers don’t abide by lines drawn on a map, they both shape and are shaped by the natural landscape. They cascade out of cliffs in the Raggeds Wilderness, they cut deep gorges near Ouray and they give life to the desert soil of the Uncompahgre Plateau.
Our Western Slope rivers need smart and durable management in order to preserve our way of life now and for future generations. One way to do this on National Forests is through Wild and Scenic River ‘eligibility.’ When a river is determined to be eligible as Wild and Scenic, the Forest Service must manage that river to protect its free-flowing character and outstanding values through thoughtful and intentional management for the life of the forest plan. In the face of climate change, our vital streams need protection from overuse and degradation and eligibility can provide that important buffer.
An eligibility determination has no impact on existing water rights or infrastructure, does not affect private property, and preserves access to public lands. Wild and Scenic eligibility provides a tangible way to prioritize healthy watersheds in the face of climate change and Colorado’s rapidly growing population. Wild and Scenic eligibility is not the same as a Wild and Scenic designation, which takes an Act of Congress. There is only one designated Wild and Scenic River in Colorado, the Cache la Poudre, while there are over 100 eligible streams.
Despite the importance of Wild and Scenic eligibility protections, opportunities to secure additional eligible streams are rare. The U.S. Forest Service is required to complete a comprehensive eligibility study of all named streams on the forests during periodic forest-wide plan revision processes. The last time the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests’ management plan was revised was in 1983. At that time, no rivers were determined eligible because a comprehensive review was not conducted. Finally, almost 40 years later, we have another shot. As local Western Slope communities, we need to ensure that it is robust, protecting every free-flowing and outstanding stream in the forests.
There are over 3,600 miles of named streams in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National forests, and right now the Forest Service has determined that less than 4% of those stream miles are eligible as Wild and Scenic. The current eligibility list doesn’t even begin to capture the numerous outstanding streams that define the landscape and our communities. There are only two requirements for eligibility: they must be free-flowing in nature and possess at least one outstanding value. Dams upstream or downstream from a segment don’t preclude its eligibility and values can range from outstanding scenery, recreation opportunities, fisheries, scientific research, geology and many more.
Do you know of a stream in the forests that is free-flowing and has at least one outstanding value? You can help preserve these streams now and for future generations by telling the Forest Service why these streams are special to you and your community.
Right in our backyards, there are several stream segments worthy of being protected. Anthracite Creek is a remote creek that runs through Dark Canyon near Somerset. Its tributary, Ruby Fork, is a very steep gradient and incredibly picturesque high elevation creek. Both streams provide remote and challenging kayaking and offer world-class fishing. Anthracite Creek was recently added as eligible and the Ruby Fork should be too.
Set deep within a gorge near Ouray, the Uncompahgre River flows from its headwaters through unique geology and historical sites with scenic canyon walls that are tighter than an arm-span in some places. The river itself has carved out opportunities for high-quality hiking and challenging kayaking and is free-flowing until upstream from the Ouray Ice Park. The Forest Service has failed so far to identify this reach as eligible, despite local staff acknowledging the presence of four outstanding values.
Please take a stand and advocate for what’s unequivocally true: A great many rivers on the Forests flow freely and are truly outstanding.
Ben Katz is the Public Lands Program Director for the Western Slope Conservation Center in Paonia. Kestrel Kunz is the Southern Rockies Associate Stewardship Director. She leads public land management efforts and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) projects in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.