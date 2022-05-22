By SCOTT BRADEN
Colorado has been a leader in conservation of public lands. Our state has protected some of our most iconic areas as wilderness, national parks and monuments, and national conservation areas. The Maroon Bells, the Great Sand Dunes and Sangre de Cristo mountains, Rattlesnake arches, Black Canyon and Gunnison Gorge are all permanently protected, as part of our 3.7 million acres of wilderness and four national parks. Over the past 50 years, protection of public lands has been a priority for Colorado’s elected leaders of both parties.
But that tradition of bipartisan and incremental conservation has all but dried up in the past decade. Last week, the Center for Western Priorities released a report, Conservation Gridlock (westernpriorities.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ConservationGridlock_Final.pdf), which paints a damning picture of the drought in Colorado’s public lands protections.
In the rankings of western states, Colorado has fallen to ninth place, protecting a paltry 134,000 acres in the last decade. While at the same time, the states leading the pack, California and Utah, each garnered protections for over 2 million acres. Compare that with the first decade of the 2000s when we conserved over a million acres of Colorado public lands.
One of the report’s conclusions is that Congress is dysfunctional, which is certainly often the case. Right now, Colorado legislators have bills — Sen. Bennet’s CORE Act and Rep. Diana DeGette’s Colorado Wilderness Act — that would protect nearly 1 million acres of public lands stuck in limbo.
Despite Colorado’s long and commendable history of protecting special public lands, there is more work to be done. Much of what has been protected is higher elevation alpine landscapes and forest habitats. Our state still contains large swaths of unprotected public lands that contain scenic and cultural wonders, critical wildlife habitat and migratory paths, and important recreational areas.
These same places face threats from mining, new oil and gas development and increasing networks of roads and trails. Protecting these lands is critical for wildlife, climate resilience, and providing for recreation and public enjoyment.
Nowhere is this need more acute than on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands, primarily on the Western Slope. Currently, only 8% of BLM lands are permanently conserved, lagging Forest Service protections in Colorado by half. Containing an abundance of biodiversity and representing a wide variety of land types — including plateaus, canyons, lower-elevation mountains and sprawling sagebrush plains — these lands are significantly underrepresented in our state’s conservation system.
Even Colorado’s most significant complexes of BLM-managed wildlands, such as those around the Dolores River and the Greater Dinosaur region, remain largely unprotected.
So what to do? Colorado needs to pursue a deliberate and robust effort to catch up on conservation of our public lands. These efforts should:
■ Clear the backlog. Congress needs to pass both the CORE Act and the Colorado Wilderness Act this year.
■ Use all the tools in the toolbox. Pursue creative but tested methods to protect public lands, including new national conservation areas and national monuments.
■ Start with incremental protections. BLM Colorado can give us a running start by designating new Wilderness Study Areas, a highly valuable administrative conservation tool.
Deploying these community-driven strategies will help correct the course for conservation in Colorado. Our state has a strong tradition of coming together around public land protection, a value we continue to reflect in poll after poll. A recent Conservation in the West poll found 86% of Coloradans support protecting new areas, more than any other state in the Intermountain West!
With strong leadership from our senators, Colorado can seize opportunities to protect remaining wildlands and renew our position as a leader among the western states for conserving our public lands.
Scott Braden is the director of the Colorado Wildlands Project. He lives in Grand Junction.