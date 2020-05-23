By SARAH SHRADER
Last Saturday, we celebrated the fourth annual Colorado Public Lands Day. Our public lands are where Coloradans hunt, fish, climb, hike, bike, ski, off-road, paddle, run, camp, summit, play, adventure, and contemplate the beauty of nature with our friends and family. We are so incredibly lucky to live in a place full of gorgeous vistas that cultivate gratitude, hope, connection, and love.
Also important is the impact that public land use has on Colorado’s economy. Communities in our state depend on the outdoor recreation industry as essential not only to our quality of life, but to maintain a strong economy. Outdoor recreation drives our sustainable growth as well as provides durable jobs that support families.
A successful outdoor recreation economy doesn’t happen by accident. It thrives on investments in trail infrastructure, riverfront projects, public lands, parks, and walkable and bikeable pathways to our schools and businesses. The recreation economy those investments help create is defined by more than tourism and recreation manufacturing- it brings a quality of life that residents can enjoy every day, and that attracts young families and growing companies who strengthen and diversify our rural economies. At 10% of the Colorado GDP, the outdoor recreation economy is a powerhouse economic driver that sustains rural communities.
The value of living or working five minutes from a beautiful trail, being able to reach the ski slopes without long lines of traffic or riding your bike to work is priceless. It’s up to us to protect what makes Colorado special. Today, take a moment to thank a public lands manager for all that they do for Colorado. And, as always, use our public lands safely and responsibly, as conservation and stewardship are the ways we will preserve our most important asset in Colorado.
Happy Public Lands Day!
Sarah Shrader is the owner and co-founder of Bonsai Design, director of the Outdoor Recreation Industry Studies degree program at Colorado Mesa University, and the president of the Outdoor Recreation Coalition of the Grand Valley.