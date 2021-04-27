It’s no secret that the cost of healthcare is astronomical, and the cost often outweighs the perceived benefits. Gov. Jared Polis has made reduction in health-care spending a priority for his administration and has presented a number of policy solutions, the latest of which is called House Bill 21-1232, the Colorado public option. The public option seeks to create an affordable health insurance option for individuals on the Connect for Colorado Exchange and for small group employers in the state. The current bill outlines aggressive cost-reduction goals; ultimately, requiring that health insurance premiums in 2024 be 20% below where they were in 2021.
To implement wholesale premium reductions of that magnitude will require at least one, but likely all, of the following to occur to make the economics work: 1) an insurance mandate, requiring a certain number of people, ideally healthy people, to sign up thus effectively spreading out the risk pool; 2) a reduction in the amount of services that the insurance plan will pay for, and/or; 3) paying doctors and hospitals less. Charging sicker patients higher premiums was previously another way to address this, but is now illegal under the Affordable Care Act.
The Colorado public option as proposed hinges on bullet point number three above, paying providers less, as the first two have proven to be politically unpalatable. Option three sets a fixed fee schedule, which will be developed by a governing body — most likely the insurance commission — and will dictate a dollar rate each doctor or hospital will receive for the services it delivers to patients. In this model, the reimbursement rate for medical services provided cannot be negotiated. This structure is similar to Medicare, which has a fee schedule set by CMS — the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Slashing rates overnight to providers should result in some reduction in premiums to a small group of people, but it certainly doesn’t encourage cooperation toward the goal of reducing costs for all Coloradoans, which could very likely detract from the initiative’s sustainability. Even an entirely top-down approach — where all three bullets above occur simultaneously — does not encourage better health outcomes, which must be addressed within our health-care system and should be our ultimate goal.
The Colorado health-care industry has strongly opposed the public option as currently proposed, largely due to the inherent revenue implications for them. Another valid concern is the public option essentially penalizes — or fails to recognize — organizations that have already been making strides in reducing premiums and improving quality, mainly via cooperative arrangements with health-care providers.
Cooperation is paramount to the success of cost reduction, not just for the public option, but across the board in health care. We should be seeking to improve health-care outcomes alongside cost reduction, and not treat them as mutually exclusive goals.
The best way to achieve cooperative behaviors is to incentivize health-care providers to have “skin in the game.” In other words, we need to put their reimbursement at risk in such a way that strong performance is rewarded, and weak performance is penalized — the governing principle behind The Triple Aim, a concept popularized in 2008 by Don Berwick, former CMS Director, which has grown in popularity ever since.
The Triple Aim is a seemingly simple concept: Reduce health-care costs, improve quality of care, and improve the patient experience. The mechanism to accomplish these goals is to align financial incentives between the provider and the insurance company in order to encourage both entities to work toward achieving the Triple Aim. If costs are reduced and quality improves, the hospital or doctor receives an enhanced payment. Ultimately, the best health-care providers will be the best paid providers — those who provide proactive, preventive care in the right setting, at the appropriate level. Cooperative agreements allow all parties in the health-care industry to align incentives based on doing right by the patient.
Organizations like Monument Health, known as a clinically integrated network or CIN, sit in the middle of these cooperative arrangements, which we call “value-based” agreements. We bring providers and insurance together to create aligned financial incentives, share clinical best practices, and implement a robust, predictive model dataset that, in turn, drives higher quality outcomes across a broad population. Through our partnership with Rocky Mountain Health Plans, for example, we have successfully reduced premiums for their insurance plan sold on the Connect for Colorado Exchange, also called Monument Health, by an average of 10% in the past year. This is the highest reduction to an exchange product seen this year in the state of Colorado.
Clinically integrated networks and value-based agreements should continue to grow until the point that they can represent a sizeable portion of health-care provider revenue. Today, value-based payment represents one-third or less of a hospital’s total reimbursement, which is a step in the right direction. CINs help shift the reimbursement model from pay-for-volume to pay-for-value, defined as the Triple Aim. Simply stated, this means that providers are paid based on the quality of care they give and the positive outcomes of their patients rather than the impersonal, turnstile model where they are paid based on the number of patients they see daily. It’s a structure that promotes wellness and early intervention.
Medicare has begun to leverage the work of CINs for Medicare cost reduction, as well. In 2019, Medicare reported $1.9 billion of savings generated by CINs that participated in value-based agreements with CMS. The work of these networks is effective regardless of whether insurance is publicly or privately funded. Washington’s CascadeCare, Maryland’s Health Services Cost Review Commission’s all-payer rate setting structure, Massachusetts’ MassHealth, and other state-imposed health-care options have all recognized the critical need for cooperative arrangements, and have included a number of value-based components in reimbursement design to providers.
Colorado would benefit from adopting a more cooperative approach to its proposed public option, or any other state-led health-care initiative. We should shift our mindset to elevate better health outcomes as our ultimate goal, which includes lowered cost as a critical component. By encouraging cooperative arrangements with providers and insurers, Colorado can achieve better health outcomes for patients by promoting the Triple Aim — lower costs, better care, and an improved patient experience.
Ashley Thurow is the executive director of Monument Health, a clinically integrated network (CIN) based in Grand Junction. She is passionate about improving our health-care system through collaboration and industry disruption and brings over a decade of experience in value-based care models to Monument Health. She can be reached at Ashley.Thurow@monumenthealth.net