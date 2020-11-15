By JANIE VanWINKLE
Livestock production contributes to the western Colorado lifestyle in numerous ways. Proposition 114 has passed and we will find ways to continue to provide safe, affordable, high quality protein to consumers. As producers, we will find ways to continue providing many other ecosystem services, as well. Ranching will continue to be an economic driver to our rural communities.
The introduction of wolves will make all of the above more difficult. It will cost our state millions of dollars that could have been better spent on K-12 education or our roads and highways. But, the voters have spoken and we will do our part. As business owners, we will be involved in the discussions about the process of introduction. As caretakers of animals, we want to ensure that our livestock are protected and that Colorado’s iconic big game species will continue to flourish. It is going to take management of the introduction process to ensure that both these outcomes are reached.
Cattle and sheep are great upcyclers. They can turn resources on private and public lands in Colorado into nutritious food for people in our state, nation, and around the globe. Beef provides readily available zinc, iron, and protein needed for a healthy lifestyle. Beef is an excellent source for naturally occurring B vitamins, as well.
At the same time that beef and lamb are being produced, livestock can enhance the habitat that they share with a number of wildlife species. Ranchers improve water sources that deer and elk use, along with the cattle. There are numerous ponds that have been built by our families — parents, grandparents, and even great grandparents. Wildfire mitigation is improved through managed rotational grazing systems. Soil quality is improved through these same management techniques. We work with the public lands managers to ensure that the range is in good condition from year to year. Our livestock depend on the range and we only stay in business if it is maintained or improved over time. We have worked with land managers over the years to improve habitat and increase numbers of important species like the sage grouse and moose.
Wildlife conservation is dependent on ranches that are currently in private hands. If livestock producers are pushed off federal lands on which we partly depend for our livelihood, then the ranches will be sold and become parking lots, subdivisions, etc. The viewsheds that our great state is known for will be forever changed without working ranches. Some pretty special landscapes will be gone forever.
Using data from the 2017 Ag Census, CSU Extension determined that every cow in Mesa County provides $600-$800 of direct economic impact. As long as ranches continue to be viable, this contribution continues. When the pressures from extremists push ranchers out of business, the impact will be felt along Main Street, as well as on the wild landscapes we all hold dear.
We will be involved in the process to bring wolves to Colorado. As ranchers, as business owners, as Coloradoans, we ask that our experience and our voices be heard in this process.
Janie VanWinkle is a Mesa County rancher and president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.