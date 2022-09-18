By DEB STETLER

We love to celebrate patriotic holidays in the U.S.A. — July Fourth, Presidents’ Day, Veterans Day. For the last decade, we’ve had another important day to celebrate — National Voter Registration Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 this year. The Founding Fathers understood that a country can only control its own destiny by common consensus made possible by the vote of the people. That country has a fighting chance at surviving as a sovereign nation. And so far, with the ups and downs expected of any human endeavor, that concept has proven sound.