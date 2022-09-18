We love to celebrate patriotic holidays in the U.S.A. — July Fourth, Presidents’ Day, Veterans Day. For the last decade, we’ve had another important day to celebrate — National Voter Registration Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 this year. The Founding Fathers understood that a country can only control its own destiny by common consensus made possible by the vote of the people. That country has a fighting chance at surviving as a sovereign nation. And so far, with the ups and downs expected of any human endeavor, that concept has proven sound.
Are you eligible to register to vote? Yes, if you are a citizen of the United States who is at least 18 years old, who has also been a Colorado resident for at least 22 days prior to the election in which you intend to vote and is not imprisoned for a felony conviction. You can pre-register at age 16, but you must wait until you are 18 to vote.
How do you register to vote? There’s a good chance you’re already registered if you have a Colorado Driver’s License or have renewed one. The Colorado Motor Voter law allows automatic registration when applying for or renewing your license, unless you actively opt out. You can check to see that you are registered, and that the address on file is current (so you receive your mail-in ballot) at GoVoteColorado.gov or at Vote411.org. If you do need to register, you can do so online at GoVoteColorado.gov if you have a Colorado Driver’s License, a Colorado State ID issued by the Department of Revenue, or a Social Security number. Or you can use a paper form, which you can download from sos.state.co.us. After you have filled it out, return it by mail, deliver it in person, by fax, or scan and email it to our Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. The Clerk and Recorder’s email is voter.info@mesacounty.us. The mailing address is Mesa County Elections, Dept. 5009, P.O. Box 20000, Grand Junction, CO, 81502. The fax number is 970-255-5039. You can also register in person year round at the Mesa County Clerk office, at 200 S. Spruce St. in Grand Junction. If you register by Oct. 31, the clerk will automatically mail you a ballot. If you register after Oct. 31, you must visit a Voter Services and Polling Center (VSPC) to get a ballot.
You can register at a VSPC in person as late as election day. Mesa County’s VSPCs open at various locations on Oct. 24 and remain open through election day. Information about location and hours are available at clerk.mesacounty.us. You will need a valid form of identification to vote in person. There are many acceptable forms of ID besides Colorado Driver’s License, Colorado state issued ID, or Social Security number. Check at sos.state.co.us for a complete list.
This all works great for most people, but there are a few groups where there is sometimes confusion. It’s important for college students to check their requirements at clerk.mesacounty.us. Many people who are or have been involved in the legal system are eligible to vote. You may register if you are on probation for either a misdemeanor or a felony, are a pretrial detainee awaiting trial, are currently in jail serving a misdemeanor sentence only, or are no longer serving a term of imprisonment due to a felony conviction. Please note that if you were previously registered and were incarcerated due to a felony conviction, that registration has been canceled and you must re-register if you wish to vote.
Unhoused persons may register to vote. They may use any address within a specific county that they regularly return to and have the intent to remain. This may include a homeless shelter, a homeless service provider, a park, a campground, a vacant lot, a business address, or any other physical location. Unhoused persons have the same identification requirements as other voters. Finally, note that persons do not lose residence because of their absence from Colorado while in military service.
And congratulations to those who are registered to vote! Your next step is to get fair, unbiased information about the candidates and ballot issues. An excellent source is Vote411.org, sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Starting Oct. 3, you can get candidate and ballot information at that site. Also consider attending the League of Women Voters of Mesa County’s virtual candidate forum for the offices of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Commissioner and Coroner. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. Information about accessing the forum can be found at lwvmesa.org.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that has been educating voters ever since its founding in 1920. It envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. Let’s put the Founding Fathers’ intent into action, and vote!
Deb Stetler is the Voter Services Coordinator for the League of Women Voters of Mesa County. She is grateful to be able to help people exercise one of their most important rights- the right to vote.