By RICK WAGNER
The writer Robert Louis Stevenson is said to have put forth the prediction that, “Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences.”
That is a hard statement to argue with or not see coming, but in the political world it never seems to really register and that’s probably because politicians and their bureaucrat enablers (or perhaps it is the other way around) never much think past that day or certainly not past the next election.
Perhaps it is not considered all that important since — in the political world — a great deal of time and effort is placed into transferring the consequences of poor decisions to people who did not make them.
As an example, let us take something discovered by the Colorado Legislature, which is that there just does not seem to be enough money for transportation infrastructure. I know, we hear that all the time, but somehow money that is supposed to go there gets lost along the way and is used for things we don’t commonly identify as roads and bridges.
Because of this, some lawmakers are considering a raise in the gas tax, which in Colorado stands at 22 cents per gallon in addition to the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon. Legislators have been horrified to learn the gas tax has not gone up since 1993 and the cost of meeting the state’s roads has increased.
Part of that should be offset by an increase in the number of vehicles driving in the state and purchasing gasoline, but the amount of money the state has available for roads, bridges and whatnot is also affected by other policies that are not nearly as popular to discuss.
Most of us know motor vehicles have gotten better gas mileage over the past 27 years. Drivers are buying less gasoline. Less revenue is an easily foreseeable consequence of more miles per gallon. It’s just not addressed.
Then there is an even more important culprit in lessened revenue which is the frenzied and non-market-based push towards subsidizing and now requiring by 2030, vehicles that operate on the highways using electric power.
Consequently, our state government has come to the realization that electric vehicles do not buy a lot of gasoline. There’s a change in the revenue pattern right there. But beyond that, there is state policy that further creates a drain on state funds when it comes to electric vehicles.
Last year, the state of Colorado gave a $4,000 tax credit for the purchase of a light-duty passenger vehicle. The state has been pouring money into the construction of electrical charging stations in various places. Since it makes no economic sense to have a private party construct charging stations as a business venture, the task and cost falls to the government, which is not in the business of economic sense.
In 2018 the state entered into a $10.33 million project with a company called ChargePoint to construct 33 of these charging stations for the minuscule amount of traffic they will service along major traffic corridors in Colorado.
Some of these locations are a little hard to figure, like the town of Dinosaur, but perhaps the most ironic is Craig where a modern electrical power generation station which employed a significant percentage of the residents in the area is being shut down for “environmental reasons.”
The dissonance between destroying electrical grid capacity in the same area you are placing a charging station for electric vehicles seems profound.
I am not opposed to electric vehicles; I would just like to see their proliferation occur when their construction, maintenance, practicality and price do not require subsidies but instead make sense in the marketplace. I believe that day is coming, but it is not here — no matter how much the government would like to force evolving technology on the populace before it’s ready.
We must recognize that the desire to force programs which signal the virtue of our elected officials to an unsuspecting public is moving at breakneck speed and only increases the public’s distrust of government.
As it is now, many voters do not trust most of the legislature to jump in a lake if they were on fire, much less be awarded more tax money. If that doesn’t change, it will only increase an already tense situation between the people and the government. A little honesty from the Capitol and an occasional admission that something was a bad idea would go a long way toward easing that tension.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.