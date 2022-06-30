By JOHN GALE, PATT DORSEY and MADELEINE WEST
The pursuit of conservation is fundamentally about healthy ecosystems. It embraces complexity and diversity in the natural world. It recognizes that people are an integral part of the ecosystem. It strives to balance all the pieces, parts, values and uses of the lands we steward.
Healthy landscapes are the result of thoughtful land stewardship — by people. It’s hard work, not hands off. We must manage the soil, water, plants and animals and how we use the land. The problem has many facets, multiple solutions, numerous values to consider, endless trade-offs — a plethora of puzzle pieces. There isn’t a single perfect solution, just a lot of continued work and learning.
Recently, the BLM announced its decision to gather horses in the Piceance Basin and reduce the herd size to a more manageable number. This is a decision that evokes emotions from all possible perspectives. Yet, we recognize that while the BLM’s decision involves horses, it’s not solely about horses. At its core, the BLM’s actions are about the health of the rangelands in the Basin. The conversation is about how we achieve a healthier landscape; one that can sustain a variety of wildlife species, be more resilient to fire and drought and accommodate multiple uses of the land. In this case, the BLM is managing for a complex balance of uses to create healthy public rangelands.
The unfortunate reality is that in many places, like the Piceance Basin, free-ranging horses and the carrying capacity of the land are out of balance. Horses are not a native species and have no natural predators. Unmanaged, they put an inordinate amount of pressure on native plants and wildlife. This imbalance affects all the parts of the ecosystem: water resources, native wildlife species and their habitat, rare plants, the prevalence of invasive weeds and, ironically, the horses themselves.
We have seen many instances across the West where without reducing herd sizes to a sustainable level, the condition of the land degrades, wildlife habitat decreases and the horses suffer. Eventually, the damage becomes irreversible, and unmanageable, exacerbating other rangeland impacts and compromising the integrity of our public lands and waters.
Sustaining healthy rangelands already facing a severe drought — and adapting to changes in our climate with more people than ever using public lands — is not easy work. It’s hard work, and it’s necessary work.
There are short-term answers and long-term solutions. Ultimately, achieving healthy rangelands requires them all. The BLM needs to escape the costly cycle of roundups and adoptions, yet in certain areas, like the Piceance, they need to lower horse numbers to manageable levels. They need to use all the humane tools available, and they need significantly more funding to address this conservation challenge.
In 2019, diverse stakeholder groups from the American Farm Bureau Federation to the American Mustang Foundation presented a “path forward.” Its goal is to develop an economically and environmentally viable, humane, non-lethal, long-term management plan for horses, reducing the number of free-ranging horses on public land. It identified four tools for managing horses and sustaining healthy rangelands. These tools need to work in concert so that they can be effective:
■ Conduct targeted gathers and removals at densely populated Herd Management Areas to initially reduce the populations.
■ Treat gathered horses with fertility control to keep populations at manageable levels.
■ Relocate horses to pasture facilities funded through public-private partnerships to ensure safe and humane treatment.
■ Promote adoptions to help reduce captive populations and the costs they incur.
We appreciate the hard work the BLM is doing in Colorado to address this conservation challenge. The agency is using all the tools they have available. They are leading the country in fertility control darting. With private partners, they have committed to seeing that every gathered horse gets adopted, and they’re pursuing additional boarding facilities.
Together, we achieve healthy rangelands when we see the land as a community to which we all belong. For conservationists, that community includes people and soil, water, plants and animals. It’s about complexity and balance. And in this instance in Colorado, the BLM is managing the landscape as a community and attaining an outcome from which all of us stand to gain.
John Gale is the Conservation Director with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Patt Dorsey is Director of Conservation Operations with the National Wild Turkey Federation. Madeleine West is Director of the Center for Public Lands with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.