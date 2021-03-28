Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on the Curecanti legislation in the CORE Act.
By BRUCE NOBLE
Leaving a job always results in some unfinished business. Some of the things left undone are easy to leave behind, maybe even a relief. Other things left on the table tend to stick with you, perhaps because of their importance. I would like to describe one piece of unfinished business remaining from my time as superintendent at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Without getting into too many specifics about a private property issue, there is a place where it has traditionally been relatively easy to turn off Highway 50 and drive on dirt roads to a point where it is possible to fish from the shore of Blue Mesa Reservoir. Part of the attraction of this particular location is that the water depth drops off precipitously from the shore so that people fishing can cast out to deep water without the need for a boat. Another attraction is that the National Park Service allows dispersed camping in this area. I know that this spot is particularly popular with people from Grand Junction and others approaching Blue Mesa Reservoir from the west.
The problem is that about one-half mile of the road to the reservoir crosses private land. For many years, the land owner had no problem allowing the public to cross his land. Over time, traffic increased and his patience declined. People who were unclear about the location of the boundary between private and public lands began inadvertently camping on his property. When he would suggest to such campers that perhaps they should move their campsite onto public land, he was often met with hostility by people who had consumed too many adult beverages. When they did leave, they frequently left him with the task of cleaning up a mess on his land. Eventually he gated off the road across his land, something he was completely within his rights to do.
His concern was being placed in the position of being the de facto law enforcement authority on his own land. The county sheriff’s office was not a good alternative given the distance of this property from town. However, the property owner would agree to reopen the road if the relatively nearby National Park Service rangers took responsibility for law enforcement on his land. Sounds like a simple solution, right?
Wrong. Every option seemed to lead to a brick wall. The first thought was to simply reroute the road so that it stayed on public lands. However, that would have required construction of an expensive bridge to cross a deep cove shaped like a rugged canyon.
How about “adverse possession” of the road across private land? The owner maintained that he had always properly posted his stretch of road as “private property” as he was required to do to maintain his claim that he owned the road. Thus, another option faded away.
Further complicating the situation is the fact that National Park Service rangers cannot ordinarily enforce federal law on private lands. Without that authority, the land owner’s desire to get out of the law enforcement business could not be accommodated. In addition, the National Park Service had no authority to buy his land. And although he was willing to sell an access easement on his private road, there was no funding source available to compensate a third-party land trust to purchase the land.
So here we sit in 2021 with a legally locked gate remaining across a private road that prevents a certain group of people from reaching their favorite fishing hole. Having tried all these angles, are we simply out of options?
Fortunately, with the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act looking like it has a strong chance of becoming law and providing legal boundaries for Curecanti National Recreation Area for the first time in its 56-year history, there does appear to be a simple solution. If Congress were to agree to a slight alteration of the proposed boundary, the piece of property in question could be included within the authorized boundary of Curecanti. In a best-case scenario, this would allow the National Park Service to negotiate for the purchase of this small section of road if funds were available. Even without funds, the fact that this area was included in the authorized boundaries of the national recreation area would seem to provide the National Park Service with legal authority to take over the law enforcement duties in a way that would allow the land owner to reopen his road.
Private land owner actions that block access to public lands can truly frustrate the public. Yet citizens may not always recognize some of the impediments that can get in the way of providing access to public lands, even when federal land managing agencies and private property owners genuinely want to solve the problem. In this case, we are fortunate that a simple solution to a vexing problem may finally be on the near horizon.
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.