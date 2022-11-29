By ALLEN BEST
Grocery stores have been consolidating. With utilities, the opposite is occurring. We’re seeing some of them start to come apart. Specifically in question is whether Colorado’s second largest electrical provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, will survive this great pivot in how we produce and consume electricity.
Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest utility, seems secure in its business model even as the world of electricity turns upside down. It might have the last coal plant standing. Comanche 3 — sometimes called Pueblo 3 — is scheduled to retire no later than the end of 2030. But the utility has been fleeing coal since at least 2017 when the plunging prices of wind and solar became obvious.
The investor-owned utility delivered 52% of all electricity sales in Colorado during 2018. It also reliably gives shareholders of around 9%.
Tri-State has no private investors. It was created by electrical cooperatives in 1952 to transmit electricity. Over time it added coal plants and other generating sources to its portfolio. It delivers power to 42 electrical cooperatives in four states, including 17 in Colorado.
A decade ago, Tri-State was stodgy and calcified. At the time, it was still going through the motions of trying to build a humongous coal plant in Kansas. Luckily for its members, Tri-State failed. By 2019, Tri-State had set out to embrace changes. That includes closing its last coal-fired station in Colorado by 2030.
The changed outlook in rural Colorado served by the cooperatives was evident in even the agenda items at the annual conference of the Colorado Rural Electric Association in late October. The very name of the conference, “innovations summit,” reflected a recognition of change.
Absent were undercurrents of just a few years ago of panel moderators making jokes about climate change with rolls of their eyes. One farmer, who said his tractor was already worth more than his house, pushed back against the idea of electrification of agricultural implements. That was not the general tenor, though. Rural coops mostly accept that we will have to figure out electricity — and energy more broadly — without emissions into the atmosphere and that electricity will play a broader role in transportation and buildings.
Some co-ops have been moving more briskly than others. Holy Cross Energy, the cooperative serving 50,000 members in the Vail, Aspen and Rifle areas, has an audacious goal of delivering 100% emission-free energy. Bryan Hannegan, the chief executive, explained his cooperative’s plans for microgrids. Holy Cross is one of five cooperatives in Colorado independent of Tri-State.
As for Tri-State, 15 years ago it had a chief executive who poo-pooed the idea of climate change on national television. Now, it has a chief executive who openly discusses the way forward toward even deeper emissions cuts. The answers to emissions reductions beyond 80% to 90% are not obvious.
Some technology must be scaled up that will balance intermittency of storage. Deeper thinkers about the energy transition, including Aspen native Hal Harvey, co-author of “The Big Fix,” say nuclear may deliver the answer. It’s not cost effective now, but at one time, neither was solar. Geothermal is another candidate. Both were agenda items at the conference.
Might hydrogen work? Duane Highley, the chief executive of Tri-State since April 2018, said he sees hydrogen working nicely when the coal-fired coal plants close in Craig. It could employ existing infrastructure, including transmission lines, and use many of the same skill sets as existing workers at Craig.
Who will Tri-State’s customers be a decade from now? Tri-State has lost two customers to Denver-Based Guzman energy in recent years, and neither co-op seems to be looking back. Now, two more co-opers, both in southwestern Colorado, have plans for using a new policy for lesser deliveries of Tri-State electricity. La Plata Electric and San Miguel Power both plan to instead get partial supplies new suppliers.
Other co-ops may also exit, either partly or be gone altogether. United Power, serving outlying areas north of Denver, represents more than 20% of Tri-State’s total demand. The co-op insists that it will be gone from Tri-State by May 2024 once officials at a federal agency rule on how much United must pay Tri-State to leave remaining members whole.
Tri-State has enormous value in its transmission system. It’s coal plants, though, appear to represent a liability, not an asset. It has about $3.26 billion in short and long-term debt.
Will Tri-State by 2030 look somewhat the same, only sleeker and more agile? Or will it have a new business model altogether?
I understand the questions, but I don’t have the answers. I don’t know that anybody does.
Allen Best publishes Big Pivots, an e-journal, which is focused on the energy and water transitions in Colorado and beyond. See more at bigpivots.com.