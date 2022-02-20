By JIM SPEHAR
“The world is going to hell. All we can do is look good on the trip.” — P.J. O’Rourke
P.J. O’Rourke died last week halfway through his eighth decade, ending a life spent entertaining and provoking people.
What, say you, does that have to do about important stuff that’s supposed to fill the editorial pages of the local newspaper of record? Why not another caustic treatise about the local elephant in the room making an even bigger fool of herself last week?
Puh…leeze!
While most of you might know O’Rourke as the Libertarian-leaning Republican funnyman on National Public Radio’s “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” those of us of a certain age will quickly tell you that you’re only familiar with the corners-rounded-off more burnished iteration of one of America’s most unusual and gifted wordsmiths.
In his NPR incarnation, O’Rourke’s elbows were less sharp and his comments more family-friendly than in his earlier days.
Those of us who came of age in the ‘60s and appreciated writing for impact with a side of humor first encountered him on the pages of Rolling Stone before it turned corporate, during his stint as editor of National Lampoon, the publication that some say begat Saturday Night Live, or on the pages of Car and Driver. If you were into politics, the environment or especially automobiles… perhaps other activities you wouldn’t want Mom to know about… you were his audience.
O’Rourke’s take on politics included perhaps his most quoted line: “The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass on your lawn,” he wrote in his 1991 book Parliament of Whores, A Lone Humorist Attempts to Explain the Entire U.S. Government. “Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work, and then they get elected and prove it.”
Here’s another O’Rourkeism that the more critical among us might do well to remember: “Even the dumber parts of our government are not run by idiots. These are ordinary people like us, doing a job. By and large, they’re trying to do it as well as they can. Or at least as often as people in the private sector try to do as well as they can.”
Despite his partisan leanings, O’Rourke voted for Hillary Clinton, saying “She’s wrong about absolutely everything, but she’s wrong within normal parameters.” Of Donald Trump he said: “This man just can’t be president. They’ve got this button, you know, in the briefcase. He’s going to find it.”
Here’s one guaranteed to raise some hackles: “Children live in the only successful Marxist state ever created: the family. ‘From each according to his ability, to each according to his need’ is the family’s practice as well as its theory. Even with today’s scattershot patterns of marriage and parenting, a family is collectivist to more than a North Korean degree.”
I first encountered O’Rourke on the pages of Car and Driver. As someone blessed with expense account travel for 11 years, I can confirm this: “There’s a lot of debate…about what kind of car handles best. Some say a front-engined car, some say a rear-engined car. I say a rented car. Nothing handles better than a rented car. You can go faster, turn corners sharper, and put the transmission into reverse while going forward at a higher rate of speed in a rented car than in any other kind.”
In his 2009 book, “Driving Like Crazy,” O’Rourke described the impact of the automobile in a way that a car nut and survivor of a large family could appreciate: “Cars let us out of the barn and, while they were at it, destroyed the American nuclear family,” he wrote. “As anyone who has had an American nuclear family can tell you, this was a relief to all concerned.”
If you’re a hunter, angler, hiker, climber, biker, boater or birder, you can appreciate “I am unboreable in the great outdoors.” Any parent will nod at “Everybody knows how to raise children, except the people who have them.” Most of us know that “The web is just a device by which bad ideas travel around the globe at the speed of light.”
Finally, there’s no doubt that “Worrying is less work than doing something to fix the worry. This is especially true if we’re careful to pick the biggest possible problems to worry about. Everybody wants to save the earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes.”
Jim Spehar recommends you Google some early P.J. O’Rourke… while the kids are out of the room. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.