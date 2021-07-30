By JIM SPEHAR
Few, if any, of Colorado’s leaders past or present have had the impact of former Gov. Dick Lamm. His actions before, during and after his 12 years in the main floor office in Colorado’s Capitol leave a legacy that will outlast his nearly 86 years.
News of his death came Friday morning. My immediate reaction was to trash a half-written column as memories of covering him as a young reporter, later working with him on issues such as oil shale, energy impacts and immigration, came forward. Most times we agreed, but sometimes we found ourselves intensely arguing opposite sides.
Lamm first came to Colorado in the 1950s, a fresh ROTC graduate of the University of Wisconsin assigned to Fort Carson as a young officer. After Army service and law school in California, he returned permanently in 1961. First working as an accountant because he couldn’t find a job as a lawyer, he later practiced law and was elected to the Legislature in 1966, rising to a leadership role in 1969 and becoming a statewide presence by organizing successful opposition to Colorado’s selection as host for the 1976 Olympics. He was also instrumental, six years before Roe v. Wade, in passing some of the first abortion rights legislation in the country as well as Colorado’s first open records law.
Lamm faced what he called an “up or out” political decision in 1974 after eight years in the Colorado House of Representatives. Noting his statewide name recognition, he ran for governor, walking a reported 888 miles from one end of Colorado to the other before earning the first of his three terms. Ending his governorship in 1987, Lamm then became director of the University of Denver’s Center for Public Policy and Contemporary Issues and a prolific writer. There was a failed attempt to gain the Democratic senatorial nomination in 1992 and, dissatisfied with both major political parties, an iconoclastic run for president as the 1996 candidate of the Reform Party.
He was always a free thinker, and several issues defined Dick Lamm’s life of public service. They included the environment, growth, health and aging, immigration and our public debt.
Environmentalists, he once said, were “the quality of life brigade.” Worries about environmental impacts and spurring growth were at the core of his opposition to hosting the Olympics.
Longtime readers are aware of my penchant for using quotes as an exclamation point for issues. They’ll remember several from Dick Lamm.
“No growth can be exponential forever,” is one. He often defined the growth quandary as a battle between “the culture of growth” vs. “the culture of limits” but put it more colorfully this way: “(We are) caught between the old West where there was always another valley over the next hill and the new West with the reality that geography is finite.”
He advocated reforms to the Social Security system, noting increasing life spans and the post-baby boomer decline in contributors. They included raising the initial qualifying age to 65 and the age to receive full benefits to 70. No obituary would be complete without noting Lamm’s 1984 “Duty to Die” speech, in which he argued that the elderly, when faced with long-term ultra-expensive alternatives to prolong life in situations where the ultimate outcome was clear, should opt out. Increasing our national debt with repayment obligations falling on our children and grandchildren was also a frequent topic.
Lamm was also an outspoken critic of immigration, his attitudes shared by immigration critics today. Back in September of 2001, I was coordinating a group of resort and neighboring counties putting on what became a controversial conference on the immigrant workforce. One of our keynote speakers was to be Mexico’s Consul General in Denver. I called Lamm, asking him to join her in the discussion.
“Jim, you know I don’t share your view on this,” he responded. “That’s why we need you here, to offer that perspective,” was my response.
Prior to the conference, elected officials in the Rural Resort Region prepared a white paper proposing immigration reforms which largely mirrored those later advanced by the Bush administration. I sent Lamm a copy prior to the meeting.
Rushing in just moments before the presentation, he met me in a hotel hallway brandishing the white paper. “If immigration is going to continue, this is the way it should be done,” he said, later repeating those remarks to attendees while still adhering to this opposition viewpoint. This was just a few days before 9-11 and, in its aftermath, immigration reform would obviously go nowhere.
Perhaps my favorite Dick Lamm quote was jotted down during an appearance on the campus of what is now Colorado Mesa University. It’s probably the ultimate summation of the ethic that drove his public life and an excellent example of just what’s missing in the political environment he left behind last Thursday evening.
“To say my fate is not tied to your fate is like saying ‘your end of the boat is sinking.’ ”
— Dick Lamm
Jim Spehar will miss his infrequent but always interesting conversations with Dick Lamm. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.