By RICK WAGNER
How refreshing to see the headline in Monday’s Daily Sentinel, “Socialism had a brief run in Grand Junction’s political realm.”
It is nice to see socialism discussed openly and not lazily lurking in the corners of the editorial page or meandering its way through news stories with the interjection of political positions into what purports to be a straightforward reciting of events.
In the past, if a writer wanted to place his opinions into a story, he usually had the good grace to find someone else to say it. Now, it is simply inflicted as though everyone, everywhere, agrees with the assertion.
The curious thing is, these terms regularly appear in articles about matters that are highly controversial.
It is then with a heavy heart that I find must fault with the headline of Mr. Silbernagel’s excellent historical piece about socialist candidates pestering the Grand Valley in the early 20th century (a headline which I suspect he did not create).
No, socialism is still adequately represented here in River City. It is just underreported, due to the reluctance of those with inquiring minds to ask incisive and open-ended questions about the political beliefs of candidates.
Sadly, the aspects of socialism presented here today are not of the same caliber presented in the 1920s and ’30s. Today’s socialism, progressivism, or whatever alias it chooses to present, is much more radical and far less reasoned than expressions in the past.
Earlier advocates had a more elegant and complex construct. The basis of the theories were (and continue to be) absurd and their implementation over past centuries has led to untold economic and human devastation — but they were determined to keep trying.
This brings us to now and the latest Grand Junction City Council elections where at least three of the new candidates are judged by many to be left of whatever political center one might find these days. Unwrapping a passion for socialism does not mean one has to carry a copy of the “Wit and Wisdom of Bernie Sanders,” as thin as that would be, in one’s backpack while bicycling to the next meeting. The simplest symptom is just a belief that the purpose of government is to spend money and do things — and the more it does the more successful it becomes. Could I withhold judgment? Probably; but that position does not seem borne out by past empirical evidence. Few in recent history seem to have desired to get on city councils to buy trash trucks, fix potholes and cut spending.
Seeing the future illuminated by considerable experience, going forward we will see the usual pursuits of buying ice arenas, building extravagant recreation centers, giving millions to Colorado Mesa University for reasons no one is fully able to justify and endlessly supporting a school district so intensely mismanaged that it leaks money like a shotguned balloon.
That being said, I suppose it would be kind to look at actions and apply Hanlon’s Razor — “Never attribute to malice what can be adequately explained by incompetence.”
Going forward, if you are interested in evaluating your governments, it is valuable to employ Parkinson’s Law of bureaucracies, which indicates they tend to expand about 5-7% per year with no relationship to the actual purpose for their creation. Bureaucracies in private companies that allow themselves this expansion eventually collapse under their own cost. Government, however, produces no product and admits to no loss and can compel funding as long as taxpayers have pockets, which allows it to move this direction for lengthy periods of time.
The law accounts for this growth due to the tendency of those in positions of authority to acquire power by the accumulation of subordinates. When doing this, they do not attempt to hire anyone skilled enough to be a potential rival but only those who will be remain subordinates, dependent upon the manager (see assistant city managers and deputy chiefs).
As time passes, this practice demands so much time dealing with subordinates and creating lower-level managers to assist in that task that the time available for actual work begins to disappear.
Socialist approaches to governance quickly produce this type of bureaucracy since more government is always the answer to any problem.
With that in mind, let us watch the city of Grand Junction for a few months and see what tasks the new council thinks are important and how many more people and money the city manager thinks he needs to implement their vision.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at Rickwagner@mail.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.