By JIM SPEHAR
No, we’re not done with COVID yet. We do seem to have dodged a few bullets with mass gatherings like JUCO and Country Jam generating fewer than anticipated cases of the virus. And there’s still that pesky Delta variant to deal with. As well as hospitals still pushing capacity limits with COVID a contributing factor.
But here in Colorado we took a major step toward “normal” (whatever that will be) this past week with the announcement from Gov. Jared Polis that the state’s virus-related health emergency has ended. Concurrently, Polis lifted most of the pandemic-related executive orders put in place over the past 16 months. His action came a few days after Colorado reached the national goal of getting at least 70% of eligible citizens inoculated against the virus.
What does that mean? We really don’t know yet.
Does it mean workers will go back to their usual workplaces en masse? Probably not. Many employers have found that productivity has not suffered as employees worked remotely. They’re also in the process of determining if individual spaces in expensive offices are really necessary in a time when remote working is gaining steam. If onsite presence is necessary or desired, perhaps requiring that a few days per work week in shared spaces might be a middle ground.
It does mean we’ll be able to move about more freely, sans masks and social distancing if we choose. Our favorite bars and restaurants (at least those that survived capacity and other limits) will be more crowded, assuming they can find servers, cooks and other staff to handle the increased workload.
Most likely it’ll take awhile to recover our full range of consumer choices. The pandemic has impacted supply chains for everything from automobiles to chicken wings and those supply lines will take some time to reload. Still to be determined is the ultimate impact on landlords and renters as eviction restrictions and financial help to tenants winds down. Local and state governments are still determining the uses for relief funds allocated by Congress.
Those are just a few of the many variables we’ll face as we invent what’s certain to be a “new normal.” Just as certain is the fact that we’ll not be going back to what was “business as usual” in 2019 and early in 2020.
One part of the pandemic puzzle will, unfortunately, be with us for a while. That’s the political piece.
Quick … name the third-string quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Most of us, other than the most diehard of fans, wouldn’t be able to do that with Lauren Boebert’s Glock unholstered and pointed at our heads.
That’s the predicament our novice congressional representative finds herself in as she plays third or fourth fiddle to Marjorie Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz and maybe even others in the far-right wing symphony.
In her latest attempt to move up the depth chart, Boebert is claiming “(President) Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County.” The purpose, she alleges, is to go door to door to force vaccinations. Slight problem … that’s not true, at least according to local health officials. They say what Boebert terms “Biden’s COVID door knockers” consisted of two CenterS for Disease Control staffers who came to Mesa County to discuss the outbreak of the Delta variant weeks before the president announced his grassroots educational — not forced vaccination — campaign.
Boebert does share one distinction equally with Green. VIEWPAC, a political action committee that works to elect more Republican women to Congress, has declined to endorse re-election for both women.
“I’ve always professed quality over quantity,” VIEWPAC Executive Director Julie Conway said. “Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers.”
Boebert is not alone in the cacophony of craziness regarding COVID-19.
Our local Covidiots are back at it, this time lecturing the Grand Junction City Council with a litany of falsehoods similar to those rejected belatedly by Mesa County Commissioners. Expect the same appropriate result … dismissal.
Unfortunately, whatever our new post-COVID normal turns out to be, we’ll still be saddled with those more interested in the politics of the virus than a healthy outcome.
Jim Spehar returned from nearly 3,000 miles of new experiences in four states via his 47-year-old Land Cruiser to find some things never change. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.