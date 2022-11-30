By PATRICIA GARCIA-NELSON

In Colorado, 58% of all of the state’s oil and gas production occurs in areas with high concentrations of Latinos (Colorado Latino Climate Justice Policy Handbook). Cutting methane pollution from the oil and gas industry is the quickest, most cost-effective way to slow the rate of climate change happening now and protect communities’ health. On Nov. 12, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a draft rule to cut methane pollution from the oil and gas industry. This proposal builds on the original draft rule that was announced last November.