In Colorado, 58% of all of the state’s oil and gas production occurs in areas with high concentrations of Latinos (Colorado Latino Climate Justice Policy Handbook). Cutting methane pollution from the oil and gas industry is the quickest, most cost-effective way to slow the rate of climate change happening now and protect communities’ health. On Nov. 12, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a draft rule to cut methane pollution from the oil and gas industry. This proposal builds on the original draft rule that was announced last November.
I urge the EPA to act quickly and produce the strongest methane protections to cut pollution in communities like mine.
To ensure the strongest protections, the rule should include: a requirement for oil and gas operators to use non-emitting equipment, the elimination of routine flaring and follow through on the agency’s commitment to empower community groups by incorporating results and data from community-led air monitoring programs.
The accelerated pace of climate change caused by methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is harming the health of our families and communities in Weld County and on the Western Slope — a problem that is only getting worse. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), anywhere between 50-80% of oil and gas methane emissions could be eliminated at relatively low cost with existing technologies and practices. This could have an immediate impact on global warming. In fact, research has shown that if we act fast to apply all existing technologies to cut methane emissions from all sectors, we could slow the current rate of warming by up to 30%. Utility companies are actively working with operators to plan and prepare for the capacity required to electrify sites. Wind and solar power is used to produce electricity at sites that are too far to connect to a local grid. A recent analysis from Rystad shows that an end to flaring is overwhelmingly cost effective for operators to implement. In 2019, 1.48 billion cubic feet of natural gas was vented or flared — enough to meet 25% of the country’s home heating needs for a year. Electrification or modifying sites to zero-emission equipment and an end to flaring will eliminate waste, produce less emissions and is cost effective for operators.
As each day goes by without these critical protections in place, emissions at oil and gas sites continue to jeopardize the health and safety of workers and the communities living closest to these installations. The EPA must move swiftly and finalize a rule that addresses these critical gaps to ensure strongest safeguards possible. While this is an important step in the right direction, there is more work to be done.
Patricia Garcia-Nelson was born and raised in Weld County. Her son is a student at Bella Romero Academy, where the construction of an oil and gas site was approved less than 700 feet from the playground in 2017. She has worked to raise awareness about Bella Romero and the harms of residential drilling. She is now the Colorado Fossil Fuel Just Transition Advocate for GreenLatinos working for environmental liberation of communities of color.