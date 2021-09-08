By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Americans have been fighting about whether to fight since 1776, when colonists debated defying a king. Just about every American war was preceded by impassioned pleas for peace. Such is the reality of a democracy. Dictators go to war at will; democracies debate, discuss, and then decide. In 1938, despite Hitler invading neighbors and attacking Jews, and Japan raping Nanking in China, Congress considered a Constitutional Amendment to require a popular vote before America could go to war. It narrowly failed, with the margin of difference of 11 — out of 435 — votes in Congress. A few years later, American soldiers were in combat around the globe, with overwhelming support at home.
Americans fight others only after fighting among ourselves. For good reason, because our purposes for war have been good, and bad, and ugly.
The Rationales for Arms
One understandable reason for war is to defend ourselves. Unprovoked attacks — firing on Fort Sumter in 1861, bombing Pearl Harbor in 1941, flying planes into the World Trade Center in 2001 — can bring military repercussions.
A laudable reason for war is to fight for freedom and self-determination, either for ourselves or for someone else. Liberty was the core of our beginning, and remains the cornerstone of our Constitution. It permeated the Civil War and both world wars.
An ignoble reason for war is conquest, which we must recognize is also in our history. Sending the army to take territory from Native Americans or Mexico was wrong for us, as it was for the Kaiser against France. We must acknowledge our wrong decisions if we are to learn from them, as we continue our march toward a more perfect union.
And the worst reason for war is hubris. Sending young soldiers to die to salve the pride of old leaders is a poor legacy. Whatever the rationale at the outset for our incursion in Vietnam, and despite how bravely our soldiers fought there, it had deteriorated by the 1970s to a scar of historic proportions.
In all of our conflicts, the American soldier has been exemplary, for it is the duty of a soldier to fight, knowing he or she will see friends die next to him, without judging the underlying merits of the war. So, it must be, for foxholes are no place for a vote; the causes for conflict can be muddled, and can evolve. The Union retaliated when the South fired on Fort Sumter, but that followed a seemingly insolvable dispute about secession; and the Civil War evolved to a war for liberty for the enslaved. The origins of World War II were similarly complex. And then, there’s Vietnam.
The Uniqueness of Vietnam
In “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” Doris Kearns Goodwin illustrates how the traits of a leader are often formed in the personal crises of youth. Lincoln overcame the death of his mother and intense poverty. Both Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt were beset with diseases in their youth that incapacitated, and almost killed, each of them; and required intensity and strength to overcome physical obstacles that would have stopped most of us in our tracks. Presidents, like each of us, are the product of youthful resolve.
The Vietnam generation carries unique scars. Soldiers returned home, and for the first time ever, were treated with scorn by some in their generation who did not fight. Many baby boomers heaved a sigh of relief when luck left them at home. Others aggressively dodged the draft. Four of our last five presidents never served in the military, and three of them affirmatively evaded military service, claiming repeated exemptions or asserting health conditions — bone spurs or asthma — that kept them out of uniform, but did not prevent them from playing varsity sports in the years before, or from an active lifestyle in the decades since.
History will evaluate whether their avoidance of the army influenced Donald Trump’s decision to leave Afghanistan or Joe Biden to leave it the way he has. Debate the past as you will; we should focus on the future, as my generation passes the baton.
The Promise of Tomorrow
On Sept. 11, 2001, more than 2,600 Americans died in an attack that was the product of a radical belief system that American liberties — enjoyed by men, women, Christians, Jews, and atheists — are immoral, and must be eradicated. My then-14-year-old nephew watched with the rest of us, and silently committed to himself to defend the values of this nation that were attacked on that day. Today, he is deployed abroad in the Army special forces.
Something was kindled in the hearts of my nephew and his generation that day, which will flower as they mature into the mantles of leadership. As Americans commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this week, we should savor the fact that two decades have passed without another such attack, and honor the young men and women in uniform who brought that about. They have met the challenge of their youth, and bear the best of our legacy, as both Vietnam vet and Vietnam protester should agree.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.