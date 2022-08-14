By KAY RAMACHANDRAN

National Community Health Center Week 2022 is being celebrated this month. Elected officials are joining communities across the country to elevate the work Community Health Centers (CHC) are accomplishing. CHCs have played a critical role in pandemic response and are still helping communities to recover as COVID continues to spread and disrupt our quality of life. Through their mission of “health care for all,” CHCs demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care, but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.