National Community Health Center Week 2022 is being celebrated this month. Elected officials are joining communities across the country to elevate the work Community Health Centers (CHC) are accomplishing. CHCs have played a critical role in pandemic response and are still helping communities to recover as COVID continues to spread and disrupt our quality of life. Through their mission of “health care for all,” CHCs demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care, but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.
Primary care
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people. Community Health Centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community Health Centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies.
MarillacHealth is the Community Health Center in Mesa County. Through its five locations, Marillac provides a range of on-site services — primary care services, prenatal, pediatrics, comprehensive care for adults and seniors, as well as dentistry, and behavioral health services to over 12,000 patients annually. Our patients not only get the care they need under one roof, but they are treated as individuals, with dignity and respect. Community Health Centers are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address social determinants of health. Conditions like poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment are factors that impact a person’s health and longevity. Community Health Centers are a critical piece of the healthcare system. We are privileged to collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations in order to improve health outcomes for people who are medically vulnerable. Anyone is welcomed at MarillacHealth, no matter insured or uninsured.
Long-term funding
The mission of Community Health Centers remains crucial today because access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States and right here in Mesa County. We urge Congress to continue long-term funding support for CHCs to continue to serve as health care homes. Long-term and stable funding for Community Health Centers will ensure we can keep our doors open and close the growing access gap for medically vulnerable communities. I am grateful to our Colorado Representatives and Senators who have shown leadership in supporting/sponsoring legislation that will protect health centers from losing a major part of our funding.