By REP. MATT SOPER and REP. DON VALDEZ
Record inflation is hurting Colorado’s economy, and businesses and consumers are paying the price. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an 8.3% inflation rate as of May, marking the highest rate in the United States in decades. In the case of aluminum, increasing prices amid historic inflation have had the combined effect of hurting both small businesses and consumers the hardest. A new paper suggests that removing Section 232 tariffs on aluminum could help ease the inflationary pressure we feel here in Colorado. Thankfully, legislation is being championed in the United States Senate that could help bring an end to Section 232 tariffs on aluminum.
Throughout Colorado, inflation has proven a major issue for residents. Our region’s year-to-date inflation passed 8% this spring. In 2020, unemployment spiked to 11.8% and has yet to return to pre-pandemic numbers. More acutely, the case of aluminum clearly demonstrates inflation’s impact on Colorado. In 2018 this critical raw material, which is fundamental to our state’s economic wellbeing, cost $1,600 per ton; it now costs more than $3,000 per ton. This is bad news for business and consumers, since aluminum is critical to the daily operations of several important sectors — such as manufacturing, which is Colorado’s third highest grossing sector.
Burdensome Section 232 tariffs have led to artificially increased aluminum prices. While originally implemented in 2018 to protect the American economy, these taxes are now hurting businesses and consumers. The pandemic and disruptions to the U.S. supply chain have compounded these tariffs’ negative impact.
Eliminating these tariffs could offer the fiscal relief we need. A recent paper from the American Security Project (ASP) outlines the economic benefit of repealing Section 232. ASP notes the economic primacy of aluminum and its importance as a critical mineral in economic growth. Eliminating tariffs would help ease inflation, as an available supply of affordable aluminum would reduce costs for major sectors and reduce prices for consumers.
The paper’s recommendations also include environmental policy solutions. Cheap Chinese aluminum that has flooded the American market is produced using carbon-intensive coal smelters; the paper suggests that Congress favor low-carbon aluminum forged with renewable hydropower. Colorado has witnessed increasingly volatile weather conditions and severe wildfires due to climate change. Supporting low-carbon aluminum would simultaneously help our economy while establishing sustainable practices that reduce our carbon emissions.
In the United States Senate, Senators Mark Warner and Pat Toomey have introduced bipartisan legislation that would remove Section 232 tariffs on aluminum. This a smart policy that deserves the support of our Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet. In the Colorado House of Representatives, we know firsthand how hard it is to find common-sense policies that achieve bipartisan support. This legislation is a rare win for Colorado small businesses and consumers and would also help mitigate against the threat of Chinese aluminum becoming even more dominant globally.
Section 232 was intended to protect American interests, but these tariffs have instead hurt domestic manufacturers, workers, business owners and consumers. Repealing Section 232 would help jump-start our manufacturing industries, spur economic growth and implement environmentally sustainable practices. These types of smart solutions can help Colorado build a stronger economy for consumers and businesses.
Representative Matt Soper, a Republican, represents House District 54. Representative Donald Valdez, a Democrat, represents House District 62.