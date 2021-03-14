By JEFF KUHR
We recognize today, March 14, 2021, as one full year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in our community. We acknowledge the challenges COVID-19 has brought Mesa County residents, the strength our community has presented, and the lives tragically lost to the novel virus.
Within days of a local emergency declaration, Mesa County Public Health quickly established a drive-up testing site, ramped up case investigation and contact tracing, established an information line, and created a dedicated webpage on our website. Our goal throughout this pandemic, has been to stay two steps ahead so we can inform and protect our residents and our hospital system. The partnerships we had established prior to COVID have paid dividends in our response and we are extremely fortunate to count on resilient and strong community members who have taken their role in this pandemic very seriously.
Last spring, while other parts of the state were seeing COVID-19 outbreaks and climbing case counts, Mesa County’s COVID-19 situation remained mild. The low volume in cases prompted Mesa County Public Health to apply for its first variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), requesting permission to have local guidelines on how to lift conditions for the stay-at-home order. Our reopening plan was one of the first in the state to be approved on April 3, 2020, paving the road back to normalcy.
In mid-July, MCPH and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up in an effort, known as the 5-Star Program, to encourage area businesses to implement safety measures that would help slow the spread of COVID-19. The program, which focuses on personal and economic health, became a model for other Colorado communities. In Mesa County alone, the program created an estimated $13 million positive economic impact.
Another victory for Grand Valley residents came on Sept, 18 when Mesa County was certified as one of the first counties in the state for the Protect Our Neighbors phase of reopening.
Despite all of the community efforts to slow the spread of the virus, we did hit a low point.
From the week ending Oct. 4 to the week ending Nov. 1, we saw a sharp increase in illness; our cases of COVID-19 went from 751 to 1,767cases. At that point, COVID-19 was widespread in our community. After that peak week, illness began trending down, thanks to community efforts.
Following that inevitable milestone of widespread transmission in our community came a glimmer of hope: vaccine. On Dec. 15, Mesa County received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. MCPH started giving vaccinations in-house at MCPH’s building but quickly outgrew the location. On Jan. 25, 2021, MCPH opened a community vaccination site at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
Though the site wasn’t administering many vaccinations at first due to limited supply, we knew having the site ready would be essential to continue our reopening plan. That foundational work prepared us well for our current situation — having enough vaccine to administer shots to the masses.
MCPH is confident we can administer 6,000 doses a day. We just completed our most successful week yet at a daily pace of 1,500 doses, and we’ll have enough vaccine this week to administer 3,000 doses per day beginning Wednesday.
All along, we have talked about flattening the curve based on health-care resources available. Vaccination rates are a critical component to this, especially if we focus on our residents who are 60 and over. Reducing risk with this crowd will definitely have a desirable impact on our hospitalizations, to the point that we should be able to open businesses to a greater extent and relax our mask requirements.
We encourage individuals in the current or previous distribution phases to schedule an appointment immediately on the MCPH website. Now that we have adequate vaccine supply, we’re allowing direct access to the schedule for those in the qualifying groups (Phase 1B.4 beginning Monday).
One year ago, we were locked down and unaware of what was to come. One year later, we have vaccines on hand that will give us back the life we know and love.
We wouldn’t be where we are without our strong community partners and resilient residents. Thank you for your relentless work to protect our neighbors.
Jeff Kuhr, PhD, is the executive director of Mesa County Public Health.