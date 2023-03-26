Oil and gas companies are legally obligated to plug wells once they no longer produce oil, a common sense regulation when oil wells are environmentally damaging and pose health risks. One would expect companies to abide by the social contract we grew up learning, cleaning up after your mess. In reality, many operators abandon wells they built on public lands and profited so much from without paying to clean up their mess.
The number of wells that no longer produce in our state and across the country is rising, and their owners and operators are unable or unwilling to plug them. The phenomenon of orphaned wells is becoming more prevalent.
Well owners are individuals, companies, and oil and gas companies. They will abandon a well if the owner(s) becomes bankrupt due to the volatility of the oil and gas industry. In other instances, regulators created new laws after the owners had left the well. In our state, there has been an increase in abandoned wells due to bankruptcies, which pose significant risks.
Regardless of the cause, orphaned wells are expensive to clean up, creating several environmental issues. Our health is at significant risk because of the orphaned wells, and cleaning and capping them ensures our water and lands are not polluted and keeps our communities safe. No entity is legally responsible for maintaining the orphaned wells forcing taxpayers to pick up the tab for cleanup.
Ideally, if the federal oil and gas program worked as it should, companies drilling on our public lands would pay all the money required to clean up the mess later on — upfront. However, because federal bonding rates have not been updated since the 1950s and 60s, the money in the pipeline for cleanup efforts in Colorado and throughout the West is not sufficient.
This broken system provides a free pass to oil and gas companies who take the money and run, forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for cleanup, which can cost $300,000 — or more — for modern oil and gas wells. Without reform to federal bonding rates, taxpayers could be on the hook for nearly $14 billion in cleanup costs for the growing number of orphaned and abandoned wells on public lands, which are a danger to wildlife and a source of drinking water pollution and air pollution that threaten Colorado families.
Western voters are tired of this. The latest Conservation in the West poll found that 91% of all Western voters and 92% of Coloradans support requiring oil and gas companies, rather than federal and state governments, to pay for all of the cleanup and restoration costs after companies are done drilling.
Methane and carbon dioxide leakage from unplugged wells pollute the air and contribute to climate change — methane emissions from unplugged wells are about 100 times greater than emissions from plugged wells. Underserved communities disproportionately bear the adverse human health or environmental effects of orphaned wells. Again, an overwhelming majority of Westerners support requiring oil and gas companies to use updated equipment and technology to prevent these harmful leaks into the air.
Colorado has about 60,000 unplugged wells (including producing wells, stripper wells, injection wells, temporarily abandoned wells, and zombie wells). Cleaning and plugging these wells is estimated to cost about $7 billion. A recent report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute showed that the oil and gas industry is failing Coloradans. The wells create significant health, environmental, and other costs that Coloradans bear rather than the industry.
Last year, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) which dedicated $4.7 billion for orphaned well site plugging, remediation, and restoration activities. Colorado can expect to receive $79 million in federal funds through this legislation to create jobs cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells on state lands. This funding will help clean up the already orphaned wells, but more is needed to plug and clean up tens of thousands of wells that could become orphaned.
Despite the state of Colorado and the Interior Department spending taxpayer dollars to clean up abandoned wells, taxpayers will foot the bill to plug and reclaim abandoned sites to protect public lands, waters, wildlife, and communities without federal bonding reform.
We need federal bonding requirements to ensure that companies who drill on our public lands post — upfront — all the money necessary for cleanup later on. Senator Bennet’s Oil and Gas Bonding Reform and Orphaned Well Remediation Act would modernize federal bonding rates to reflect the well-cleanup costs and hold companies accountable for paying to clean up their mess. It’s time we prioritize our public lands and our taxpayers. Coloradans don’t deserve to be left with the bill.
Pegah Jalali is the environmental policy analyst for the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advances fiscal and economic policies that promote equity and widespread prosperity.