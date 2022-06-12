By JIM SPEHAR
“I was slipping in people’s blood… It was carnage, it was chaos.” — Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards
Edwards was the first witness called at Thursday evening’s initial public hearing by the bipartisan committee, which finally began formally making known the results of its months-long investigation into the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection in our nation’s seat of power. And Caroline Edwards set the disturbing tone for what we’re likely to hear Monday and in other remaining public sessions.
Thus we began reliving the horrors that transfixed a nation in the waning days of the Trump administration. And learned, in their own words, and for the first time in many cases, that the former president’s cabinet members, key advisors and even members of his own family accepted what Donald Trump refused to believe … that he had lost an election in which, then and now, there’s been no proof of fraud or conspiracy.
“I accepted that,” Ivanka Trump testified, after hearing that analysis directly from her father’s own Attorney General. What she accepted, according to William Barr’s own testimony, was that the allegations and excuses promulgated by her father were, in Barr’s earthy terminology, “bulls**t.”
We already are awash in analysis of evidence and testimony as the committee’s public report continues. There are two storylines, according to commentary I’ve read. The first was that there was a conspiracy predating Jan. 6 to overturn the results of the presidential balloting. The second is that there was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Another analysis offered these takeaways from the initial session. They included moving testimony from Capitol police, Trump’s own advisors and family turning against him and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, moved by his staff and others fleeing rioters, publicly criticizing Trump after begging for help in multiple phone calls, then later flip-flopping. Also Joint Chief of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley saying Vice President Mike Pence took the lead in getting the National Guard to belatedly respond and, finally, that he was later told by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to give Trump the credit, something the nation’s top military officer termed “politics, politics, politics.”
“All. Old. News” leading GOP lawmakers tweeted. But testimony during the two hours of committee time Thursday evening stands in stark contrast to the revisionist history now being peddled by Republican congressional leaders, party officials, 2022 candidates and others and embraced by a significant percentage of GOP partisans.
In the words of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, they are “defending the indefensible.” She said some Republican members of congress later sought preemptive pardons from Trump for their actions on Jan. 6.
“This was no tourist visit,” committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said, terming the events of the day “the culmination of an attempted coup.”
“I was not combat-trained,” Edwards testified, describing the events as “a war scene” and “just hours of combat.” Edwards was knocked out and suffered a brain injury at the hands of insurrectionists Trump later described as “peaceful people … great people.”
There’ve been comparisons of the work of the Jan. 6 committee to the Watergate probe. While there are similarities, much is different.
In both cases, a president stood accused of wrongdoing. An 18-minute gap in Nixon’s Oval Office tapes is dwarfed by the hours missing from Trump’s recordings. I recall a bipartisan consensus to investigate Watergate allegations where today we have partisan refusals to look into the events of Jan. 6. As with Trump, it was members of Nixon’s own staff that confirmed what most suspected.
Most importantly, it was a bipartisan delegation of House and Senate leaders, headed by Arizona Republican Sen. Barry Goldwater that went to the White House in 1974 to tell Nixon he did not have the support in Congress to survive impeachment. Nixon did not incite anarchy, but instead resigned.
Reasoning the 1964 GOP presidential nominee had advanced earlier for his public change of heart might resonate today. Goldwater said of Nixon: “He chose to dibble and dabble and argue on very nebulous grounds like executive privilege and confidentiality when all the American people wanted to know was the truth.”
The Jan. 6 committee interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses in its search for the truth. More than 800 insurrectionists have been arrested and charged, many already convicted. It remains to be seen whether enough of us will recognize what’s true and hold accountable those responsible for that dreadful day.
Jim Spehar regrets witnessing both Watergate and Jan. 6, 2020. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.